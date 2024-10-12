Mister Global 2024: A Historic Win for the Philippines and A New Era of Gentlemen with Essence

Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Held in Bangkok on October 6th, 2024 by Thailand-based TPN Global Group, the event brought together 33 contestants from around the world, culminating in Corilla’s groundbreaking victory.

A new tradition was also introduced this year, with the presentation of the Blazer of Fame, which was bestowed upon Corilla by Dr. Nalikatibhag Sangsnit, Advisory Chairman of the Mister Global Organization.

Dr. Nalikatibhag, also a Director of The One Enterprise PCL, a leading media and entertainment company in Thailand, noted that the Mister Global Organization has reached new heights in elevating this international platform to welcome “Gentlemen with Essence.” The organization aims to raise the standard of male pageantry by focusing on four key pillars: celebrating the dignity of gentlemen, fostering leadership qualities, supporting social impact projects, and maintaining an elegant and polished physical presence.

One contestant expressed heartfelt gratitude, praising the organization’s dedication to fairness and inclusion: “Your unwavering commitment to fairness, inclusion, and excellence has not only set a new standard but also shown the world that Mister Global is an organization that values integrity above all else.” This statement echoes the core values of Mister Global—providing an inclusive and fair platform that celebrates talent and effort without limitations based on race, culture, or borders.

Behind Daumier ‘Dom’ Corilla’s historic win lies a journey filled with perseverance and passion. Born and raised in the Philippines, Dom moved to the United States for college, where he took on various jobs before eventually finding success in modelling and acting. Despite the challenges along the way, his passion for basketball, movies, and his resilience led him to where he is today. Now, as Mister Global 2024, Dom will work alongside the Mister Global Organization over the next year to advance both the organization’s mission and his own personal goals.

