Bitget Launches Telegram App Centre, Featuring Over 600 TON Trending Mini-Apps

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, announces a significant feature launch, Telegram App Centre, curating over 600 Telegram mini-apps all in one place, making it the most comprehensive page on the market outside of Telegram. This feature enables users to discover and interact with the latest airdrop opportunities, trending communities, and play-to-earn games directly from within their Bitget accounts.



Bitget’s new Telegram Mini-App page offers a seamless user experience, allowing individuals to explore a wide array of applications while trading on the platform. This initiative offers faster access to innovative apps and streamlined participation in airdrops, providing users with unique opportunities to engage with emerging projects in the blockchain space shortening the search processes.

Telegram boasts nearly 1 billion global users, and the TON ecosystem is rapidly rising, supported by over $425 million in Total Value Locked (TVL) and hundreds of millions of daily active users. Bitget’s latest feature integration positions the platform as a vital entry point for those looking to explore the expanding ecosystem, bringing them closer to decentralized applications, bots, and tools that have the potential to reshape how users interact with the Web3 world.

Bitget’s Telegram Mini-App hub complements its broader support for the TON ecosystem, which includes priority listings of prominent tokens like DOGS, Hamster Kombat, and Notcoin, a $20 million TON Ecosystem Fund to promote early-stage blockchain projects and the $30 million investment into the TON blockchain. The integration of these apps provides users with seamless access to key developments and play-to-earn opportunities that drive mass adoption of blockchain technologies.

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, expressed enthusiasm about the feature launch: "Our focus has always been on creating a seamless user experience by integrating the best blockchain innovations into our platform. The Telegram App Centre is a significant step towards providing users with access to the most promising apps and airdrop opportunities, facilitating them to fully capture first-hand information within the growing TON ecosystem."

For more information about Bitget’s Telegram Mini-App page and to explore over 600 decentralized applications on TON, users can visit here.

