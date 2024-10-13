Verizon Foundation Donates $2 Million towards Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton Relief Efforts

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Verizon Foundation is stepping up to support communities devastated by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton with a total of $2 million in donations to aid relief and recovery efforts. The contributions will provide essential support and rebuilding efforts to those who have been devastated by the storms.



The donations include $1 million to the American Red Cross to assist with emergency relief and recovery efforts for both Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

The remaining $1 million is directed to various regional organizations providing crucial services on the ground in the hardest-hit areas, including $400,000 allocated to organizations in Florida for Hurricane Milton relief and $600,000 to support communities in Georgia and North Carolina affected by Hurricane Helene:

$400,000 to Volunteer Florida : Supporting Hurricane relief efforts, these funds will assist organizations providing food, shelter, and recovery resources to those affected by the storm.

: Supporting Hurricane relief efforts, these funds will assist organizations providing food, shelter, and recovery resources to those affected by the storm. $600,000 to Georgia and North Carolina : Focused on aiding communities devastated by Hurricane Helene, these contributions will help address immediate needs like food and shelter while also supporting longer-term recovery and rebuilding initiatives. Specifically, these contributions include: $300,000 to NC Hurricane Helene Fund–United Way of North Carolina $50,000 to Second Harvest of South Georgia, Inc., Valdosta, Georgia $50,000 to United Way of Greater Valdosta, Georgia $100,000 to Community Foundation for the CSRA, Augusta, Georgia $100,000 to Weathered But Strong Fund–Georgia Foundation for Agriculture



: Focused on aiding communities devastated by Hurricane Helene, these contributions will help address immediate needs like food and shelter while also supporting longer-term recovery and rebuilding initiatives. Specifically, these contributions include:

"We are committed to supporting communities when they need it most, and we are working closely with local organizations to ensure resources reach those who need them urgently," said Donna Epps, Verizon’s Chief Responsible Business Officer. "In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, the Verizon Foundation is here to support the American Red Cross and other trusted partners as they provide relief for communities to recover and rebuild."

“The American Red Cross is working around the clock to provide help and hope to people across the country impacted by disasters big and small, including storms and countless other crises,” said Cliff Holtz, president and CEO of the American Red Cross. “We cannot thank Verizon Foundation enough for their generosity as we work together to offer relief and comfort to those in need.”

"On behalf of Volunteer Florida, we are deeply grateful for the Verizon Foundation’s generous $400,000 donation in response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton. This contribution will have an immediate and lasting impact on our communities as they recover and rebuild," said Volunteer Florida CEO Josie Tamayo. "The generosity of our donors allows us to provide essential resources and support to those in need during these challenging times."

“We want to express our gratitude to Verizon for the additional contribution of $300,000 to the NC Disaster Relief Fund. Your commitment to supporting our community in times of need makes a profound difference in the lives of those affected by Hurricane Helene,” said President and CEO of United Way of North Carolina, Brittany Pruitt Fletcher. “This generous donation will help provide essential resources and aid to individuals and families working to rebuild their lives. Your dedication to making a positive impact showcases the true spirit of corporate responsibility and compassion. Thank you for standing with us during this challenging time. Together, we are stronger, and your support brings hope and healing to our community.”

"The Greater Valdosta United Way is honored to receive these funds so recovery and healing can happen. It will take communication and connections which Verizon understands for communities to recover. Thank you for stepping up and supporting South Georgia,” said CEO of Greater Valdosta United Way, Michael Smith.

"Second Harvest of South Georgia is grateful for this gift from Verizon. It will help the impacted families of South Georgia following the devastating destruction caused by hurricane Helene,” said President and CEO of Second Harvest of South Georgia Franklin J. Richards II. “Gifts like this truly make a difference in these difficult times and help Second Harvest of South Georgia provide much needed food and resources to all the citizens that were affected by the storm."

“I’m incredibly thankful to the team at Verizon, not only for their generous donation of $100,000 to the Weathered But Strong Hurricane Relief Fund but also for all their work to get Georgians back online in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene,” said Commissioner of Georgia Department of Agriculture, Tyler Harper. “When disaster hits our state, we need all hands on deck to help our fellow Georgians recover, and this donation will go a long way to help Georgia farm families bounce back stronger than before.”

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores .

Media contacts:

Hope Armanus

hope.arcuri.armanus@verizon.com

Katie Magnotta

katie.magnotta@verizon.com

