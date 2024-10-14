Fiona Lam appointed as CFO for the Agfa-Gevaert Group - Regulated information - Contains inside information

October 14, 2024 - 7:45 a.m. CET

Regulated information - Contains inside information

Fiona Lam appointed as CFO for the Agfa-Gevaert Group

Mortsel, Belgium – October 14, 2024 – 7:45 a.m. CET

On October 15, 2024, Fiona Lam joins the Agfa-Gevaert Group as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Committee. Current CFO Dirk De Man has decided to take a step back due to health reasons.

CEO Pascal Juéry commented: “I am delighted to welcome Fiona Lam to our leadership team. I am convinced that Fiona's extensive, international experience in transformation in diverse IT and industrial environments will prove to be invaluable to Agfa, as we are currently refocusing our organization around a number of future-oriented, promising activities. I also wish to express my gratitude to Dirk De Man for his dedicated and valuable contributions to the transformation of our Group.”

Fiona Lam (Belgian/Chinese) holds a degree in Economics and Finance from the University of Guelph, Canada, an MBA specialized in Finance from the University of Greenwich, UK, and an Executive Master degree in Finance and Controlling from the University of Maastricht, the Netherlands. She held various financial executive positions at Philips Lighting. In 2017, she became CFO at Punch Powertrain and in 2022 CFO and member of the Management Board of Neways Electronics International. Throughout her career, Fiona built extensive experience in transformation, both in IT and industrial environments. She is a driving force of change and brings a result driven culture, while she also cares for people and stands for her strong values.

Fiona Lam said: “I look forward to leveraging my experience to help Agfa advance on its ongoing transformation journey. I am convinced that the company has the right technologies, skills and strategies to succeed in the growth markets it has selected.”

(end of message)

About Agfa-Gevaert

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds three divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT and Digital Print & Chemicals. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2023, the Group (including the Offset Solutions division) realized a turnover of 1,150 million euro.

www.agfa.com

Contact:

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communications

tel. +32 0 3 444 7124

e-mail: viviane.dictus@agfa.com

Attachment