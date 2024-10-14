October 14,2024

Announcement no. 27

Managers’ transactions

Pharma Equity Group A/S has today received notification pursuant to article 19 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in Pharma Equity Group A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Pharma Equity Group and/or persons closely related with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Christian Vinding Thomsen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman of the board of directors b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Pharma Equity Group A/S b) LEI 2138008SUI4D917FKN20 c) Trade name PEG 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type

of instrument and Identification code Shares, ISIN code DK0061155009 b) Nature of the transaction Subscription by conversion of debt c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: DKK 0.25, Volume: 2,139.812 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price Volume: 2,139.812

Price: DKK 534,953 e) Date of the transaction 10-10-2024, 09:00 CEST f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Kaas Selsø, CEO of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 4022 2114



Christian Vinding Thomsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 2622 7222



About Pharma Equity Group A/S



Pharma Equity Group, a listed company on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange, is fully dedicated to advancing the medical projects of its subsidiary, Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S. With an unwavering focus on healthcare, Pharma Equity Group's primary objective is to bring significant value to Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects.



The company is committed to providing extensive support, resources, and expertise to drive the development and success of these projects. As a strategic partner, Pharma Equity Group works closely with Reponex Pharmaceuticals, prioritizing the advancement of innovative medical solutions and breakthrough therapies. Every effort is currently directed towards ensuring the utmost success and impact of Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects, with an unwavering dedication to improving global healthcare outcomes. Only when the full potential of Reponex Pharmaceuticals has been unfolded is the intention to explore opportunities to invest in other companies. This approach ensures a strong commitment to the current medical projects and their development, while – on the longer term – remaining open to new strategic investments for continuous growth.

