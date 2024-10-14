Shaping the Future of Trading: Taurex Showcases Advanced Trading Solutions as Titanium Sponsor at Forex Expo Dubai 2024

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taurex made a significant impact at the Forex Expo Dubai 2024, proudly serving as a Titanium Sponsor. The event brought together traders, investors, and partners from across the globe. Taurex stood at the forefront, showcasing their latest tools, services, and platforms that are transforming the trading landscape.



The enthusiastic team of Taurex engaged with a diverse range of visitors, offering personalised demonstrations and in-depth insights into its advanced trading solutions. For the first time, Taurex introduced their newest exciting development—their funded trader program, Atmos, which is set to launch soon and create new opportunities for traders looking to maximise their potential.

The event not only underscored the strong demand for the Taurex products and services but also reinforced the firm’s commitment to driving innovation. The reception was overwhelmingly positive, highlighting Taurex’s growing influence in the MENA region and the immense potential for continued expansion.

Taurex CEO, Nick Cooke, who was present at the booth on both days, said:

“The Forex Dubai Expo 2024 was an incredible event. The organisers did a splendid job of hosting what must now be the largest expo within the trading industry. The energy was fantastic, and we thoroughly enjoyed meeting our current and future clients and partners. I was immensely proud of how our brand was represented as a dynamic, fresh, and modern approach to the trading world. We highlighted our offering amazingly well and we are all extremely excited about the direction of the Taurex brand for the future!”

Commenting on the event, Taurex Commercial Director, James Watts, said:

“Our presence at the Forex Expo Dubai 2024 was met with fantastic feedback from traders and partners alike. The energy and enthusiasm at our booth were incredible, and we are thrilled with how well our offerings were received. It speaks volumes about the impact we are making in the region and the bright future ahead for Taurex as we continue to build meaningful connections.”

The participation of Taurex played a notable role in fostering the continued growth and empowerment of its trading community. The Taurex booth received a warm response from visitors, with many attendees stopping by and engaging with their offerings, thus contributing to a successful event.

For any enquiries, please contact Taurex at support@tradetaurex.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e334e00a-74ef-437a-9c54-568d5d144231

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87f59dc8-37cc-48ba-ae9e-6d7150857260