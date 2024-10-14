Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program



Transactions during 7 October 2024 – 11 October 2024

On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 41:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 5,599,577 12.50 70,017,039 7 October 2024 47,566 13.07 621,688 8 October 2024 - - - 9 October 2024 68,403 13.54 926,074 10 October 2024 200,000 13.44 2,688,740 11 October 2024 280,000 14.00 3,793,888 Total, week number 41 595,969 13.47 8,030,390 Accumulated under the program 6,195,546 12.60 78,047,428

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 30,923,490 own shares corresponding to 2.01 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

