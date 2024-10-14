Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 7 October 2024 – 11 October 2024
On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 41:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement5,599,57712.5070,017,039
7 October 202447,56613.07621,688
8 October 2024---
9 October 202468,40313.54926,074
10 October 2024200,00013.442,688,740
11 October 2024280,00014.003,793,888
Total, week number 41595,96913.478,030,390
Accumulated under the program6,195,54612.6078,047,428

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 30,923,490 own shares corresponding to 2.01 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

