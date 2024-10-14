Sısecam Calls The Soda Ash Industry For Collaboration

Sisecam, a global player in the glass and chemicals industry, participated in the World Soda Ash Conference held in Malta from October 9-11, 2024. Sisecam’s CEO, Görkem Elverici, shared the company’s growth journey in soda ash and called on industry representatives to collaborate on common goals.



ISTANBUL, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As one of the world’s top three soda ash producers, Sisecam came together with key industry leaders at the World Soda Ash Conference, where it was the event’s foundational sponsor. During the conference, Sisecam CEO Görkem Elverici outlined the future potential of the soda ash industry and presented Sisecam’s strategy for steering the sector towards sustainable growth. He highlighted the company's growth journey and strategic targets in soda ash, emphasizing the importance of collaboration among industry players.

In his speech, Görkem Elverici emphasized the significant growth potential of soda ash: “Soda ash is expanding its applications beyond traditional industries like glass and detergents, finding new uses in high-tech sectors such as automotive due to the rising demand for lithium batteries. Looking ahead, we foresee sustainable growth in the soda ash market. We estimate that global soda ash demand, currently at 66 million tons, will rise to 83 million tons by 2030. Furthermore, the shift toward natural soda ash, which offers sustainability advantages, will alter the growth dynamics in the sector. Sisecam is strengthening its presence in this area through strategic investments and capacity expansions.”

Elverici continued, “Sisecam is a key player in the global soda ash market, thanks to our extensive production network, robust supply chain, and sustainability practices. In addition to being recognized as one of the world's top three soda ash producers, we also rank among the top five in soda ash consumption. This demonstrates our strong and privileged position in the soda ash value chain. By focusing on operational excellence and resource efficiency, we are enhancing our production and distribution capacity, while placing a strong emphasis on customer-driven innovation. However, as an industry, we must also develop eco-friendly solutions such as reducing water usage and recycling wastewater to ensure a sustainable future. I believe we can collaborate with our industry partners on initiatives like the transition to green energy, the development of efficient business models, and the collective use of logistical resources. This joint effort will allow us to reduce costs, lower carbon emissions, and take more sustainable steps forward. I encourage all stakeholders to unite in building a sustainable, innovative, and resilient soda ash industry."

