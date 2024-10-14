PFAS (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances) Testing Research Report 2024-2034: Advanced Testing Methods for Forever Chemicals See Surge in Demand Amid Global Contamination Concerns

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PFAS Testing Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Technique, Consumable, Method and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PFAS testing market was valued at $335.9 million in 2023, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.33% and reach $893.2 million by 2034

The global PFAS testing market thrives due to the increasing awareness of environmental and health impacts, driving innovations in detection and quantification technologies. The PFAS testing market is rapidly gaining prominence due to the increasing awareness of the environmental and health risks posed by these persistent chemicals. PFAS, often termed ""forever chemicals,"" have been widely used in various industrial and consumer products for their water- and grease-resistant properties.

However, their non-biodegradable nature has led to significant contamination of water, soil, and air, prompting stringent regulatory actions globally. The demand for advanced PFAS testing methods is rising as governments and industries strive to comply with new regulations and ensure public safety. This market encompasses a range of testing techniques, including mass spectrometry, chromatography, and immunoassays, which are crucial for detecting and quantifying PFAS in various matrices such as drinking water, waste water, food, and biological samples.

As the regulatory landscape tightens and public awareness grows, the PFAS testing market is poised for significant expansion, driven by technological advancements and the need for comprehensive monitoring solutions.

The key players operating in the global PFAS testing market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Merck KGaA, Waters Corporation, Biotage, AccuStandard, PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Phenomenex, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Restek Corporation, Avantor, Inc., Intertek Group plc, SCIEX, ALS Laboratories (UK) Ltd, and SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance SA., among others. These companies are focusing on strategic partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to enhance their product offerings and expand their market presence.

The Asia-Pacific region is set to dominate the global PFAS testing market, driven by rapid industrialization, increasing environmental awareness, and stringent regulatory frameworks

Countries such as China, India, and Japan are experiencing a significant rise in demand for PFAS testing services due to heightened concerns about water and soil contamination. The region's expanding manufacturing and chemical industries, coupled with growing urbanization, are leading to increased PFAS emissions, necessitating comprehensive testing solutions. In the environmental sector, governments are implementing strict regulations to monitor and mitigate PFAS pollution, boosting the need for advanced testing capabilities. The healthcare sector's focus on patient safety is also driving demand for PFAS testing in medical devices and personal protective equipment.

Furthermore, the region's commitment to sustainable practices is promoting the development of innovative, eco-friendly testing methods. As Asia-Pacific continues to advance economically and technologically, it is expected to maintain its leadership position in the global PFAS testing market, significantly contributing to environmental protection and public health through cutting-edge testing solutions and regulatory compliance.

Drinking Water Segment to Dominate the Global PFAS Testing Market (by Application)

In the global PFAS testing market, drinking water remains the dominant application, driven by the critical need to ensure safe and clean water supplies. PFAS testing is essential for detecting harmful substances that persist in the environment and pose health risks. Stringent regulations and guidelines from governments and environmental agencies worldwide are increasing the demand for comprehensive PFAS testing in drinking water to meet health and safety standards.

Growing public awareness of PFAS contamination further drives the adoption of rigorous testing protocols. As concerns about water quality rise and regulations become more stringent, the demand for PFAS testing in drinking water is expected to grow significantly, ensuring it remains a vital component in maintaining clean and safe water supplies.

Mass Spectrometry Technique to Dominate the Global PFAS Testing Market (by Technique)

In the global PFAS testing market, mass spectrometry leads the market due to its unmatched precision and sensitivity in detecting trace amounts of PFAS compounds. This advanced technique is essential for identifying and quantifying PFAS in various environmental samples, including water, soil, and air. The increasing regulatory pressure from governments and environmental agencies worldwide to monitor and control PFAS contamination has boosted the demand for mass spectrometry.

Furthermore, growing public awareness of the health risks associated with PFAS exposure is driving the adoption of this technique. As regulations become more stringent and the need for accurate detection intensifies, the use of mass spectrometry in PFAS testing is expected to grow significantly, solidifying its position as a critical tool in ensuring environmental safety and compliance.

Reference Materials and Analytical Standards Consumable to Dominate the Global PFAS Testing Market (by Consumable)

In the global PFAS testing market, reference materials and analytical standards consumable lead the market by type, driven by their critical role in ensuring accurate and reliable test results. These consumables are essential for calibrating instruments and validating methods, providing consistency and precision in PFAS detection across various environmental samples. Their high demand is fueled by stringent regulatory requirements and the need for standardized testing protocols to meet compliance and safety standards.

Moreover, the exceptional quality and reliability of reference materials and analytical standards, combined with their importance in advanced analytical techniques, position them as the leading type in the PFAS testing market. As the industry continues to prioritize accuracy and consistency in testing, the dominance of these consumables is expected to strengthen.

ISO Method to Dominate the Global PFAS Testing Market (by Method)

In the global PFAS testing market, the ISO method is emerging as the leading standard, driven by its rigorous validation, precision, and global acceptance. The ISO method is highly favored across various industries due to its ability to provide consistent, accurate, and reliable results in PFAS detection. This method is particularly valued in environmental monitoring, industrial compliance, and public health sectors, where stringent regulatory standards and reliable data are crucial.

Furthermore, the ISO method stands out in the PFAS testing market due to its comprehensive approach, international credibility, and adaptability to various testing environments. As industries continue to prioritize accurate, standardized, and globally recognized testing protocols, the prominence of the ISO method is expected to strengthen, driving significant growth and ensuring compliance with international safety standards.

