Aerosol Insecticides Market is Projected to Hit US$ 148.51 Billion with 5.1% CAGR by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

According to a recently updated report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Aerosol Insecticides Market is estimated to reach US$ 90.26 billion in 2024. The market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2024 and 2034.



The global market for aerosol insecticides is seeing a considerable boom, driven by their adaptability and wide-ranging uses across several sectors. These easy and effective pest management technologies are seeing greater usage in families, agriculture, public health, and commercial settings globally. The development in urbanization and rising awareness of insect-borne illnesses have spurred the need for efficient pest management technologies. Aerosol insecticides provide advantages such as simplicity of usage, exact application, and rapid effects, making them attractive alternatives for both professional and consumer sectors.

In agriculture, they perform a critical function in safeguarding crops and cattle, while in urban areas; they assist in maintaining cleanliness standards in homes and businesses. The rise of e-Commerce has also made these items more accessible to customers internationally. As concerns about food security and public health continue to increase, the market for aerosol insecticides is projected to sustain its rising trajectory in the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global aerosol insecticide market is projected to reach US$ 148.51 billion by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. Eastern Europe is forecasted to progress at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2024 and 2034

between 2024 and 2034 The market in India is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 4.67 billion in 2024.

in 2024. Among several insects controlled, the demand for insecticides for use on crawling insects is analyzed to advance at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2034.

through 2034. The North American market is forecasted to hold a share of 29.9% of global market revenue by the end of 2034.

of global market revenue by the end of 2034. In North America, the market in Mexico is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2024 and 2034.

“More farmers increasingly using aerosol insecticides for protection of crops from insects and pests leading to growing crop revenue every year,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Aerosol Insecticide Market:

Key industry participants like Beiersdorf AG; Henkel AG & Co., KGaA; Reckitt Benckiser; S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.; Honeywell International Inc.; Procter & Gamble; Unilever; Oriflame Cosmetics S.A.; Estée Lauder Inc.; Colep Consumer Products; Akzo Nobel N.V. etc. are driving the aerosol insecticide industry.

Advancements in Insecticide Formulas Increasing Effectiveness While Reducing Impacts on Environment:

More manufacturers have created improved formulas that offer greater effectiveness while minimizing environmental impact. New micro-encapsulation techniques allow for a regulated release of active substances, offering long-lasting protection. Smart nozzle designs offer more accurate application, decreasing waste and boosting coverage in hard-to-reach places.

Eco-friendly solutions employing natural pyrethrin extracts or essential oils are attractive to ecologically aware customers. Some products now incorporate insect growth regulators, disrupting pest life cycles for long-term control. Advancements in propellant technology have led to more sustainable, low-global-warming-potential options.

Multi-function formulations that combine insecticide, disinfection, and deodorizer qualities are gaining favor in domestic and commercial settings. Moreover, advancements in packaging, such as rechargeable aerosol systems, are minimizing waste and improving consumer comfort.

These improvements are broadening the uses of aerosol insecticides across several industries, from agriculture to public health, driving higher usage and market growth globally.

Aerosol Insecticide Industry News:

Key players in the aerosol insecticides market are adopting new strategies and launching innovative products like insect repellents and home insecticides. In March 2024, Procter & Gamble patented an aerosol packaging design using adsorbent materials to maintain constant pressure, incorporating a CO2 and Metal-Organic Framework (MOF) system.

Beiersdorf announced in September 2023 that NIVEA and other deodorant brands will reduce can weight by 11.6% and use 50% recycled aluminum, cutting CO2 emissions by 58%. In October 2023, Envases Group and Colep Packaging formed a joint venture to establish an aerosol packaging facility in Mexico.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the aerosol insecticide market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on insect type (flying insects, crawling insects), application (residential, commercial, industrial), and distribution channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Key Segments of Aerosol Insecticide Market Research:

By Insect Type : Flying Insects Crawling Insects Others

By Application : Residential Commercial Industrial

By Distribution Channel : Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Retail Others





