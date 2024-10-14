The National Civil Rights Museum to Give Posthumous Tribute to Four Civil, Human, and Labor Rights Pioneers at Freedom Award

Memphis, TN, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Civil Rights Museum will present a special tribute posthumously to four influential figures in civil, human, and labor rights during its Freedom Award Ceremony on October 17 in Memphis, TN. These individuals have each played pivotal roles in advancing justice and equality, leaving an indelible mark on history. Their stories reflect a shared commitment to uplifting marginalized communities and standing against systemic oppression.

Rabbi James A. Wax (1912-1989) had a lifelong dedication to social justice helped shape the response to the 1968 Memphis Sanitation Workers’ Strike, and his leadership extended to advocating for mental health awareness. Born to immigrant parents, Rabbi Wax joined Temple Israel in Memphis in 1946 and became an influential voice in the Memphis Urban League. His confrontation with Memphis Mayor Henry Loeb, in the wake of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, became a defining moment of the movement. Rabbi Wax's moral courage earned him the title of “the moral conscience of the community” by his peers.

Margot Stern Strom (1941-2023) co-founded Facing History & Ourselves in 1976, an organization that has since grown to shape global educational approaches to moral decision-making and human rights. Growing up Jewish in Memphis, she witnessed the racial inequalities of the Jim Crow South, which inspired her passion for justice. With a focus on historical awareness and the Holocaust, she pioneered the integration of ethical reflection in school curriculums, empowering students to understand their role in shaping society. Her 38 years of leadership transformed Facing History into a leading resource for schools across the globe.

Reverend James M. Lawson, Jr. (1928-2024) was a master strategist in nonviolent resistance during the Civil Rights Movement. A proponent of Gandhian principles, Lawson trained many of the future leaders of the Civil Rights Movement, including John Lewis and Diane Nash. He invited Dr. King to Memphis to support the Sanitation Workers Strike in 1968. After King’s assassination, Lawson helped organize a Silent March with Coretta Scott King, reflecting his deep commitment to justice. Lawson remained a lifelong advocate for civil rights, immigrant rights, and LGBTQ+ equality, leaving an enduring legacy.

William “Bill” Lucy (1933-2024) was a key leader in the American labor movement, best known for coining the iconic slogan "I Am A Man" during the 1968 Memphis Sanitation Workers Strike. He served as the Secretary-Treasurer of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) for nearly 40 years, growing the union from 200,000 to over 1.4 million members. Lucy was also a co-founder of the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists and a key figure in the Free South Africa Movement. His lifelong fight for racial equity and labor rights spanned decades, establishing him as a global human rights icon.

The prestigious Freedom Award ceremony will be held October 17, 2024, at 7:00 pm Central at the historic Orpheum Theatre in Memphis, TN. It will be preceded by the Pre-Award Gala and Red Carpet at 5:30 pm at the adjacent Halloran Centre.

The National Civil Rights Museum has a rich legacy of honoring distinguished civil and human rights leaders, including Coretta Scott King, Nelson Mandela, Bono, Oprah Winfrey, Stacey Abrams, Kerry Kennedy, and many more. The Freedom Award is presented by the Jordan Brand.

Event sponsorships are available. To sponsor, or for further information and updates, visit freedomaward.org.

About the National Civil Rights Museum:

Located at the historic Lorraine Motel where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was tragically assassinated, the National Civil Rights Museum provides an in-depth overview of the American Civil Rights Movement. Since its establishment in 1991, the Museum has attracted millions of visitors from around the world, with a profound mission to preserve the legacy of Dr. King and advocate for ongoing human rights struggles. As a Smithsonian Affiliate and a recipient of the prestigious 2019 National Medal Award, the Museum continues to inspire action and foster positive social change.

