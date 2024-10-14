Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 41 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 4/10/2024 254,487 555.74 141,428,524 Monday, 7 October 2024 1,800 573.44 1,032,192 Tuesday, 8 October 2024 1,800 577.25 1,039,050 Wednesday, 9 October 2024 1,700 580.22 986,374 Thursday, 10 October 2024 1,600 577.35 923,760 Friday, 11 October 2024 1,700 580.79 987,343 In the period 7/10/2024 - 11/10/2024 8,600 577.76 4,968,719 Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 11/10/2024 263,087 556.46 146,397,243 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,874,013 treasury shares corresponding to 7.50% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

