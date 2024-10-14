Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 41 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 4/10/2024
|254,487
|555.74
|141,428,524
|Monday, 7 October 2024
|1,800
|573.44
|1,032,192
|Tuesday, 8 October 2024
|1,800
|577.25
|1,039,050
|Wednesday, 9 October 2024
|1,700
|580.22
|986,374
|Thursday, 10 October 2024
|1,600
|577.35
|923,760
|Friday, 11 October 2024
|1,700
|580.79
|987,343
|In the period 7/10/2024 - 11/10/2024
|8,600
|577.76
|4,968,719
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 11/10/2024
|263,087
|556.46
|146,397,243
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,874,013 treasury shares corresponding to 7.50% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
