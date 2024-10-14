ProKidney Announces Five Abstracts Selected for Presentation at the American Society of Nephrology’s Kidney Week 2024

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProKidney Corp. (Nasdaq: PROK) (“ProKidney” or the “Company"), a leading late clinical-stage cellular therapeutics company focused on chronic kidney disease (CKD), today announced that the Company will present five posters, including one late-breaking clinical trial, at the upcoming American Society of Nephrology’s (ASN) Kidney Week being held on October 23-27, 2024, in San Diego, CA.



The titles for the accepted abstracts are provided below and accessible online at: https://www.asn-online.org/education/kidneyweek/2024/program-search-abstract.aspx

Late-Breaking Poster Presentation

Rilparencel Autologous Cell Therapy in Patients with Diabetes and Advanced CKD: Phase 2 Interim Results

Session Title: Late-Breaking Clinical Trials Posters

Session Date & Time: October 24, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM PDT

Poster Board #: TH-PO1177

Poster Presentations

Phase 3 Clinical Trial Candidate Rilparencel Demonstrates Consistent Phenotypic Characteristics During Ex Vivo Culture Expansion Process

Session Title: Development, Organoids, Injury, and Regeneration

Session Date, Time: October 24, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM PDT

Poster Board #: TH-PO415

Phase 3 Clinical Candidate Rilparencel Demonstrates Weak Association with Renal Epithelial Senescence-Associated Secretory Phenotype

Session Title: CKD: Kidney Function and Extrarenal Complications

Session Date, Time: October 25, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM PDT

Poster Board #: FR-PO1156

Late Clinical-stage Candidate Rilparencel’s Effect on Kidney Function and Biological Pathways in a Type 2 Diabetes and CKD Patient Subset

Session Title: Diabetic Kidney Disease: Basic - 2

Session Date, Time: October 26, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM PDT

Poster Board #: SA-PO263

Phase 3 Clinical Candidate Rilparencel Demonstrates Distinct Secretomic Signatures at Key Points in Manufacturing, Suggesting a Reduced Inflammatory and Fibrotic Profile

Session Title: Diabetic Kidney Disease: Basic - 2

Session Date, Time: October 26, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM PDT

Poster Board #: SA-PO287

Following the event, a copy of the poster presentations will be available on the Company’s website at:

https://prokidney.com/our-technology/publications/

Additional information on ASN Kidney Week 2024 can be accessed online at:

https://www.asn-online.org/education/kidneyweek

About ProKidney

ProKidney, a pioneer in the treatment of chronic kidney disease through innovations in cellular therapy, was founded in 2015 after a decade of research. ProKidney’s lead product candidate, rilparencel (also known as REACT®), is a first-of-its-kind, patented, proprietary autologous cellular therapy being evaluated in Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies for its potential to preserve kidney function in diabetic patients at high risk of kidney failure. Rilparencel has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the FDA. For more information, please visit www.prokidney.com.

Investor Contacts:

ProKidney

Ethan Holdaway

Ethan.Holdaway@prokidney.com

