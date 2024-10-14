|Series
|RIKV 25 0115
|RIKV 25 0416
|Settlement Date
|10/16/2024
|10/16/2024
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|14,001
|14,680
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|97.764
|/
|9.048
|95.653
|/
|8.989
|Total Number of Bids Received
|10
|21
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|23,100
|27,180
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|7
|14
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|4
|14
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.764
|/
|9.048
|95.653
|/
|8.989
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.809
|/
|8.862
|95.815
|/
|8.640
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|97.776
|/
|8.998
|95.653
|/
|8.989
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|97.778
|/
|8.990
|95.718
|/
|8.849
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.809
|/
|8.862
|95.815
|/
|8.640
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.742
|/
|9.139
|95.510
|/
|9.299
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.769
|/
|9.027
|95.666
|/
|8.961
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|61.26 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.65
|1.85
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 25 0115 - RIKV 25 0416
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management