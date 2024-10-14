Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 25 0115 - RIKV 25 0416

Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKV 25 0115RIKV 25 0416
Settlement Date 10/16/202410/16/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 14,00114,680
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.764/9.04895.653/8.989
Total Number of Bids Received 1021
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 23,10027,180
Total Number of Successful Bids 714
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 414
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.764/9.04895.653/8.989
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 97.809/8.86295.815/8.640
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.776/8.99895.653/8.989
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 97.778/8.99095.718/8.849
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.809/8.86295.815/8.640
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.742/9.13995.510/9.299
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 97.769/9.02795.666/8.961
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 61.26 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.651.85