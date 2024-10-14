Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

FIXING OF COUPON RATES        14 October 2024

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 16 October 2024

Effective from 16 October 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 16 October 2024 to 16 January 2025:

Uncapped bonds
DK0030398110, (SNP), maturity in 2029, new rate as at 16 October 2024: 4.2490% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

