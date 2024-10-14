Australia & New Zealand Research Antibodies Market Report 2024-2030, with Leading Players Abcam, BD, Merck, Lonza, Cell Signaling Technology, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Agilent Technologies, Revvity & More

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia & New Zealand Research Antibodies Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Product, Specificity, Technology, Source, Application, End-use, and Country 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Australia & New Zealand research antibodies market size is expected to reach USD 77.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. Drivers of this market include rise in R&D initiatives being undertaken by biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, increase in government investments on R&D, and growth in neurobiology & stem cell research.







Rise in R&D investments and research activities by various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to develop new & innovative products is anticipated to fuel market growth. For instance, in March 2019, the Federal Government invested USD 150 million in Stem Cells Australia and University of Melbourne to support R&D pertaining to stem cell and explore new ways to treat various life-threatening conditions such as stroke, congenital heart disease, and kidney disease.



Growth in stem cell and neurobiology-based research is expected to boost the market during the forecast period. There are a number of neurobiology-based research institutes in Australia. For instance, the Center of Research Excellence in Neuromuscular Disorders, Australia, is a collaboration between neuromuscular experts.



Ongoing launch of new products is anticipated to fuel market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2019, Bio-Rad launched a range of isotype-specific secondary antibodies-IgG1, IgG2a, and IgG2b. These products are used for specificity in ELISA, imaging, western blotting, and flow cytometry as well as to improve signaling.



Increasing adoption of strategies, such as collaborations and acquisitions, by leading market players is expected to fuel market growth. For instance, in March 2016, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., announced the acquisition of Affymetrix, Inc. This strategic acquisition was aimed at strengthening the company's position in the field of bioscience and expanding its portfolio of antibodies.



New Zealand has been investing heavily in R&D in order to promote trade in biotechnology sector. According to Research, Science and Innovation System Performance Report, the nation's total expenditure on R&D was estimated to be 1.23% of GDP in 2016. This was funded by both public and private firms in New Zealand. Data from the same source also indicates that the country's science system is highly productive in terms of publications per researcher, with over USD 653,400 spent on research and higher education.



Australia & New Zealand Research Antibodies Market Report Highlights

Primary antibodies held dominant share of the product segment in 2023. This can be attributed to wide applications of these antibodies in research

Monoclonal antibodies held significant share of the type segment in 2023, mainly due to their efficient staining properties and high specificity for detection of antigens

Western blotting held the largest share of the technology segment owing to rising demand for rapid diagnostic methods

On the basis of technology, ELISA is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to conventional use of polyclonal antibodies for sandwich ELISA

On the basis of source, mouse segment held the largest share of the Australia & New Zealand research antibodies market in 2023, as mice are convenient to use during production of antibodies for research purposes

The leading players in the Australia & New Zealand Research Antibodies market include:

Abcam

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BD

Merck

Lonza

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Cell Signaling Technology

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Agilent Technologies

Revvity

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $55.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $77.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Australia, New Zealand





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Australia & New Zealand Research Antibodies Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Australia & New Zealand Research Antibodies Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Australia & New Zealand Research Antibodies Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Australia & New Zealand Research Antibodies Market: Product Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2023 & 2030

4.3. Primary

4.4. Secondary



Chapter 5. Australia & New Zealand Research Antibodies Market: Specificity Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Australia & New Zealand Research Antibodies Market: Specificity Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2023 & 2030

5.3. Monoclonal Antibodies

5.4. Polyclonal Antibodies



Chapter 6. Australia & New Zealand Research Antibodies Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Australia & New Zealand Research Antibodies Market: Technology Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2023 & 2030

6.3. Immunohistochemistry

6.4. Immunofluorescence

6.5. Western blotting

6.6. Flow cytometry

6.7. Immunoprecipitation

6.8. ELISA

6.9. Others



Chapter 7. Australia & New Zealand Research Antibodies Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Australia & New Zealand Research Antibodies Market: Source Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2023 & 2030

7.3. Mice

7.4. Rabbit

7.5. Goat

7.6. Others



Chapter 8. Australia & New Zealand Research Antibodies Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. Australia & New Zealand Research Antibodies Market: Application Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2023 & 2030

8.3. Infectious Diseases

8.4. Immunology

8.5. Oncology

8.6. Stem Cells

8.7. Neurobiology

8.8. Others



Chapter 9. Australia & New Zealand Research Antibodies Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Segment Dashboard

9.2. Australia & New Zealand Research Antibodies Market: End-use Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2023 & 2030

9.3. Hospitals

9.4. Non-Hospitals



Chapter 10. Australia & New Zealand Research Antibodies Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. Australia & New Zealand Research Antibodies Market Share, By Country, 2023 & 2030, USD Million

10.2. Australia

10.3. New Zealand



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

11.2. Company Categorization

11.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

11.4. Company Profiles

11.4.1. Abcam Limited

11.4.2. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

11.4.3. BD

11.4.4. Merck KGaA

11.4.5. Lonza

11.4.6. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.4.7. Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

11.4.8. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

11.4.9. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

11.4.10. Revvity



