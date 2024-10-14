WAFI 2024 Opens in Pinggu District, Beijing

BEIJING, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the morning of October 11, 2024, the 2024 World AgriFood Innovation Conference (WAFI 2024) was grandly opened at the Jinhai Lake International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pinggu district, Beijing. Nearly 800 distinguished guests from 76 countries and regions, including renowned scientists, university presidents, educators, entrepreneurs, and outstanding young representatives in the agricultural sector, gathered together to focus on the theme of climate change and the transformation of the agri-food system.

They shared the latest achievements in agricultural innovation, discussed the forefront challenges in the field of agricultural science and technology, and deliberated on measures to address climate change and the direction for the future transformation of the global food system. The conference aimed to promote innovation in world agricultural sci-tech policies and models, foster new drivers for global agricultural development, deepen cooperation among industry, academia, and research, and promote the dissemination of achievements, contributing wisdom and strength to safeguarding global food security.

Zhang Xingwang, Member of the Party Leadership Group and Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, pointed out in his speech that the Chinese government has always attached great importance to agricultural science and technology innovation. It has continuously promoted the deep integration of agricultural science and technology innovation with industrial innovation, achieving phased results that have strongly supported national food security and the modernization of agriculture and rural areas. The Beijing Municipal Party Committee and the municipal government attach great importance to work related to agriculture, rural areas, and farmers, placing agricultural science and technology innovation in a very important position. Driven by the construction of the Agricultural Zhongguancun, breakthroughs have been made in smart agriculture and modern facility agriculture. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs will continue to increase support, promoting Beijing to make new and greater contributions to the development of agricultural science and technology innovation across the country.

Chen Jie, Member of the Party Leadership Group and Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Education, stated that it is necessary to accelerate the opening up of agricultural and forestry education, encouraging Chinese agricultural universities to deepen substantive cooperation with top universities, research institutions, and international organizations around the world. This includes promoting high-quality cooperative education and joint scientific research, providing Chinese experience and talent support for global agricultural science and technology development, and building high-level cooperation platforms.

Mu Peng, Vice Mayor of Beijing, indicated that Beijing will focus on major issues in agricultural science and technology, strengthen technological breakthroughs, and fully leverage its advantages in science and technology, education, and talent. The city will optimize the environment for scientific and technological innovation, aiming to create a globally leading Agricultural Zhongguancun. It will actively promote the deep integration of agricultural science and technology innovation with industrial innovation, focusing on building the capital of seed industry and accelerating the development of a modern agricultural industry system. Beijing will also continue to expand international agricultural science and technology exchanges and cooperation, actively participate in the global innovation network, and conduct high-level scientific and technological exchange activities, providing more and better platforms for global agricultural talents to innovate and start businesses.

Zhong Denghua, Party Secretary of China Agricultural University and Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, pointed out that the transformation of the agri-food system as a key measure to address the challenge of global climate change has become an international consensus. China Agricultural University has always been committed to serving global food security, proactively building international cooperation platforms, and through the WAFI, deeply promoting global industry-academia-research interaction and international exchanges and cooperation. The university has achieved significant results in joint talent cultivation and high-quality cooperative education with top agricultural universities worldwide.

At the opening ceremony, Beth Bechdol, Deputy Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, released the "Agricultural Innovation Report," which analyzes the latest trends and hotspots in global agricultural science and technology innovation. Ismahane Elouafi, Director General of the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR), released the "Outlook on Key Areas of Future Research and Innovation in Agriculture." Jean Jacques Mbonigaba Muhinda, Regional Director of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), presented the "AGRA Report."

Sun Qixin introduced the strategic plans and vision for future innovation at China Agricultural University. He stated that emerging innovative forces, represented by the Pinggu Agricultural Zhongguancun, are rapidly rising. The National Agricultural Science and Technology Innovation Port, to be constructed in Pinggu district, Beijing, is about to commence construction and will be fully operational by 2028. This project will gather top research and innovation forces from both home and abroad, providing systematic solutions for the global agri-food system transformation and the integrated development of future agricultural education, science, and industry. Cheng Jie, President of Dong'e Ejiao Co., Ltd., launched the "China Agricultural University -- Dong'e Ejiao International TCM Industry Chain Science and Technology Innovation Platform." Yu Minhong, Founder and Chairman of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, presented a report on "Live Streaming of Agricultural Products to Boost Rural Revitalization."

A promotional event for the Agricultural Zhongguancun in Pinggu district, Beijing was also hosted during the conference. On the day, four plenary sessions were held, focusing on core topics such as climate change and food security, low-carbon transformation of the agri-food system, conservation of agricultural natural resources and biodiversity, and empowering small farmers.

With the slogan "Innovative Agriculture for a Shared Future," the conference centered on the theme of "Climate Change and Agri-Food System Transformation" and was organized in the format of "1+5+N+1," which included an opening ceremony and plenary sessions, five thematic sessions, several parallel sessions, and one World AgriTech Expo.

On October 9, as a pre-conference activity day, multiple parallel sessions were held at the International Conference Center of China Agricultural University, including meetings on "Science and Technology Innovation Empowering Low-Carbon Transition" and "Climate Change: Adaptation and Mitigation Innovations in Agriculture." On October 10, the conference hosted five thematic sessions, including the World Agricultural Universities Presidents' Summit, Agri-Food Industry Innovation and Investment Summit & Innovation Show, Agri-Food Industry Entrepreneurs' Summit, International Agricultural Exchange and Cooperation Summit, and the World Agricultural Youth Assembly, as well as parallel sessions on the new protein industry and agri-food system transformation, smart agriculture international conference, and the World Women in Agricultural Innovation Summit. Additionally, a conference on Sino-Brazilian agricultural economic and trade cooperation and green development was also held.

On the opening day, the conference also featured a special session on Sino-African agricultural science and technology cooperation, inviting nearly 60 government officials from African countries, heads of international organizations, diplomatic envoys in China, and representatives from universities, research institutions, and chambers of commerce. They engaged in dialogue on the challenges and opportunities of Sino-African agricultural science and technology cooperation, promoting the coordinated development of Sino-African agricultural science and technology and industry.

Concurrently with the conference, the World AgriTech Expo was held, featuring six major exhibition areas: the International Exhibition Area, Modern Agricultural Achievements Exhibition Area, Future Agricultural Technology Exhibition Area, Corporate Exhibition Area, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Coordinated Development Exhibition Area, and Research Institutions Exhibition Area. Over 100 exhibitors, including Beidahuang, Dong'e Ejiao, ShouNong, Case New Holland, WBCSD, Oriental Selection, and Bayer, participated, showcasing cutting-edge achievements, leading technologies, advanced models, quality projects, and innovative products in the global agricultural sector. The expo is dedicated to becoming a representative and iconic professional exhibition in the global agricultural science and technology field.

The 2024 World AgriFood Innovation Conference, held in Beijing, China, will link global wisdom, gather global strength, promote international cooperation and exchange, and jointly advance the construction of the Agricultural Zhongguancun in Pinggu District. It aims to attract top talents and projects, contribute to building an internationally competitive agricultural science and technology innovation cluster, enhance the influence of Beijing as an international center for scientific and technological innovation and international exchanges, and make greater contributions to building China into an agricultural powerhouse.

Source: WAFI 2024