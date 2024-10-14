Boundless Bio Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boundless Bio (Nasdaq: BOLD), a clinical-stage oncology company interrogating extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) biology to deliver transformative therapies to patients with previously intractable oncogene amplified cancers, today announced that Jami Rubin has stepped down from her role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for personal reasons. Boundless Bio does not plan to hire a successor CFO at this time; David Hinkle, Senior Vice President, Finance and Controller, will maintain responsibility for the company’s Finance operations and assume the roles of principal financial and accounting officer.



“On behalf of the company and Board, I want to extend my sincerest gratitude to Jami for her many contributions during her tenure at Boundless, including her leadership in the success of our IPO and the refinement of our corporate strategy,” said Zachary Hornby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boundless Bio. “Thanks to Jami’s contributions, Boundless is in a strong position for the future and we wish her all the best.”

“It has been an honor to serve in this position, and I take great pride in what we have accomplished at Boundless on our journey to become a leader in developing drugs to treat patients with oncogene amplified cancers,” said Ms. Rubin. “A hallmark of my time at Boundless has been collaborating with such a talented team and supportive Board. With the clinical trials underway for our lead programs and a balance sheet that supports their continued advancement, I am confident that Boundless is positioned for success.”

Boundless Bio is a clinical-stage oncology company dedicated to unlocking a new paradigm in cancer therapeutics to address the significant unmet need of patients with oncogene amplified tumors by targeting extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA), a root cause of oncogene amplification observed in more than 14% of cancer patients. Boundless Bio is developing the first ecDNA-directed therapeutic candidate (ecDTx), BBI-355, which is an oral inhibitor of checkpoint kinase 1 (CHK1) being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with oncogene amplified cancers. Boundless Bio’s second ecDTx, BBI-825, is an oral inhibitor of ribonucleotide reductase (RNR) being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in cancer patients with resistance gene amplifications. Leveraging its Spyglass platform, Boundless Bio has additional programs advancing through preclinical development and discovery. Boundless Bio is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Boundless Bio cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and include but are not limited to: the strength of our position and the potential for success; and the sufficiency of our team and our balance sheet to support advancement of our clinical pipeline. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: we are early in our development efforts and our approach to discover and develop ecDTx directed against ecDNA in oncogene amplified cancers is novel and unproven; results from preclinical studies or early clinical trials not necessarily being predictive of future results; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment, data readouts or completion of clinical trials or preclinical studies; unfavorable results from clinical trials or preclinical studies; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of our ecDTx that may limit their development, regulatory approval, and/or commercialization; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; we may use our capital resources sooner than we expect; any adverse impacts resulting from the departure of the Chief Financial Officer; and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

