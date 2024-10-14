Advanced Flower Capital Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call for November 13, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFC Gamma, Inc. (Nasdaq:AFCG) (“Advanced Flower Capital” or “AFC”) today announced that it plans to report earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

Advanced Flower Capital will host a conference call at 10:00 am Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 to discuss its quarterly financial results. All interested parties are welcome to participate. The call will be available through a live audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of AFC’s website at http://advancedflowercapital.com/. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call.

The complete webcast will be archived for 90 days on the Investor Relations section of AFC’s website.

About Advanced Flower Capital

Advanced Flower Capital (Nasdaq:AFCG) is a leading commercial mortgage REIT that provides institutional loans to state law compliant cannabis operators in the U.S. Through the management team’s deep network and significant credit and cannabis expertise, AFC originates, structures and underwrites loans ranging from $10 million to over $100 million, typically secured by quality real estate assets, license value and cash flows. It is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the company’s current views and projections with respect to, among other things, operating results and anticipated investments. All statements other than historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “guidance,” “estimates,” “projects,” “anticipates,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. Certain factors, risks and uncertainties discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in AFC’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings, could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Robyn Tannenbaum

(561) 510-2293

ir@advancedflowercapital.com

advancedflowercapital.com

Media Contact:

Profile Advisors

Rich Myers and Rachel Goun

(347) 343-2999

afcgamma@profileadvisors.com