The American Journal of Managed Care® and The Oncology Institute to Co-Host Symposium for Value-Based Cancer Care

CERRITOS, Calif., Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Oncology Institute, Inc. and its affiliates (NASDAQ: TOI) shared its partnership with the American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC) to co-host a symposium focused on value-based cancer care. The event will take place on October 24, 2024, in Miami, Florida, as part of AJMC’s Institute for Value-Based Medicine (IVBM).



The IVBM serves as a premier forum where leading expert faculty share their insights and experiences in implementing value-based care for oncology and population health stakeholders. Attendees can expect dynamic panel discussions featuring a diverse range of healthcare professionals, including physicians, practice administrators, and payors, addressing key learnings and emerging opportunities in the field.

The symposium will be chaired by Dr. Daniel Virnich, Chief Executive Officer of The Oncology Institute. Key TOI executives moderating panels include Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Yale Podnos, Chief Development Officer Jordan McInerney, and Vice President, Ray Parzik.

For more information and to register for this event, please contact events@mjhevents.com.

About The Oncology Institute

Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of over 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other services traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With over 120 employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 70 clinic locations, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

About the American Journal of Managed Care

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) is a leader in managed care research, offering actionable insights and peer perspectives through our leading peer-reviewed journals, AJMC®, The American Journal of Accountable Care®, and AJMC®’s Evidence-Based Oncology™. In addition, AJMC® provides commentary and the latest news through other platforms, including AJMC.com, the Managed Care Cast podcast, and best-in-class video content. AJMC® keeps industry leaders on the forefront of health policy by sharing research relevant to industry decision makers. Our digital platform, AJMC.com, distributes health care news to leading stakeholders across a variety of media, including peer-to-peer video interviews, podcasts, conference coverage, interactive resources, and more. Our live events bring together industry thought leaders to exchange insights and perspectives on the evolving health care landscape.

