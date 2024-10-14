Saudi Arabia RegTech Industry Report 2024 - Saudi Arabian RegTech Industry Set to Record a 16.7% CAGR During 2024-2029, to Reach US $865.63 Million by 2029

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia RegTech Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on RegTech Market Size, By Industry, By Technology, By Type of Product, By Deployment, By Product Offering, Market Share - Q3 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The regtech industry in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow by 25.9% on annual basis to reach US$399.67 million in 2024. The regtech industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 16.7% during 2024-2029. Saudi Arabia's regtech industry is forecast to increase from US$317.38 million in 2023 to reach US$865.63 million by 2029.





This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of Saudi Arabia's regtech industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of regtech market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



The RegTech landscape in Saudi Arabia is rapidly evolving, driven by technological advancements and increasing regulatory pressures. As organizations seek to enhance their compliance capabilities, the demand for innovative RegTech solutions will continue to grow. While regulatory complexity and market fragmentation persist, opportunities for collaboration and growth abound. By embracing advanced technologies and fostering partnerships, the Saudi Arabian RegTech sector is well-positioned to become a global leader in regulatory innovation, benefiting organizations, regulators, and consumers.



Trends in RegTech



Recent Regulatory Technology (RegTech) trends in Saudi Arabia highlight a significant shift towards leveraging technology for enhanced compliance and regulatory efficiency.



Key trends include:

Government Initiatives and Support: The Saudi government is actively promoting the development of RegTech through initiatives such as regulatory sandboxes. These environments allow startups to test innovative solutions under regulatory supervision, fostering innovation while ensuring compliance with existing laws.

Focus on Automation : There is an increasing emphasis on automating compliance processes across various sectors, particularly finance and telecommunications. RegTech solutions are being developed to streamline tasks such as KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering), reducing the burden on organizations to manage compliance manually.

: There is an increasing emphasis on automating compliance processes across various sectors, particularly finance and telecommunications. RegTech solutions are being developed to streamline tasks such as KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering), reducing the burden on organizations to manage compliance manually. Integration of Advanced Technologies: Companies are adopting advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and blockchain, to enhance their regulatory frameworks. These technologies facilitate real-time monitoring and improve data integrity, enabling organizations to respond swiftly to regulatory changes.

A notable example is the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) initiative, which implements a blockchain-based RegTech solution to combat fraudulent SMS messages. This system ensures that telecommunication providers maintain accurate records while enhancing consumer protection, showcasing the innovative applications of RegTech in Saudi Arabia.



Recent Launches

Fintor's Digital Compliance Solution - In 2023, Fintor, a RegTech startup based in Saudi Arabia, launched a digital compliance solution for financial institutions. This platform provides tools for automating compliance processes related to Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations.

Fintor's solution utilizes AI and machine learning algorithms to analyse customer data and transaction patterns, helping organizations detect suspicious activities in real time. The platform also offers customizable reporting features, allowing financial institutions to generate compliance reports effortlessly. By streamlining these processes, Fintor aims to reduce the operational burden on compliance teams while ensuring adherence to regulatory requirements. This launch highlights the growing demand for innovative RegTech solutions in Saudi Arabia's financial sector.

Partnerships and Collaborations

Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) and RegTech Firms - In 2023, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) partnered with various RegTech firms to enhance the regulatory framework for the financial sector. This collaboration aims to leverage technology to improve compliance processes and reduce the risks associated with regulatory breaches.

One notable partnership involved SAMA working with a consortium of RegTech companies to develop a comprehensive regulatory sandbox. This sandbox allows startups to test their innovative compliance solutions in a controlled environment, fostering an innovation ecosystem while ensuring regulatory oversight. By facilitating these partnerships, SAMA is positioning Saudi Arabia as a leader in the RegTech space, encouraging the adoption of advanced technologies across the financial sector.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 177 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $399.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $865.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.7% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

Report Scope



This report provides an in-depth data-centric analysis of the RegTech industry in Saudi Arabia through 118 tables and 144 charts. Below is a summary of key market segments.



Regulatory Compliance Spending

Regulatory Compliance Spending By Industry

Banking and Financial Services

Insurance

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Real Estate

Government and Public Sector

Other Industries

RegTech Spending

RegTech Companies Market Share

By Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Fraud Detection Systems

Data Protection Technologies

Training and E-Learning Platforms

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Workflow Automation Solutions

Other Products

By Industry

Banking and Financial Services

Insurance

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Real Estate

Government and Public Sector

Other Industries

By Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Big Data Analytics

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Blockchain Technology

Cloud Computing

API Integrations and Biometric Authentication

Data Encryption and Security Technologies

Data Visualization Tools

Other Technology

By Industry and Type of Products

Banking and Financial Services and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Fraud Detection Systems

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Workflow Automation Solutions

Data Protection Technologies

Other Products

Insurance and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Fraud Detection Systems

Data Protection Technologies

Other Products

Healthcare and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Data Protection Technologies

Training and E-Learning Platforms

Other Products

Telecommunications and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Data Protection Technologies

Other Products

Retail and Type of Products

Fraud Detection Systems

Data Protection Technologies

Other Products

Transportation and Logistics and Type of Products

Transportation and Logistics Compliance Management Platforms

Risk Assessment Tools

Other Products

Real Estate and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Workflow Automation Solutions

Other Products

Government and Public Sector and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Other Products

Technology and Type of Products

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Fraud Detection Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Other Products

Big Data Analytics Technology and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Other Products

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Technology and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Workflow Automation Solutions

Other Products

Blockchain Technology and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Automated Reporting Tools

Other Products

Cloud Computing Technology and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Other Products

API Integrations and Biometric Authentication and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Automated Reporting Tools

Other Products

Data Encryption and Security Technologies and Type of Products

Protection Technologies

Fraud Detection Systems

Other Products

Data Visualization Tools and Type of Products

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Regulatory Reporting

Automated Reporting Tools

Other Products

By Deployment

Service Model

On-premise Model

Hybrid Model

By Product Offering

Service

Solution

By Company Size

