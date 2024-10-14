Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Market is expected to hit USD 13.7 billion by 2034, growing at an 8.6% CAGR | States Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. -, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cable modem termination system (CMTS) market (케이블 모뎀 종단 시스템(CMTS) 시장) was projected to attain US$ 5.5 billion in 2023. It is likely to garner an 8.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 13.7 billion.

The device known as a Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) enables the expert feeding of IP services into tiny cable networks. Data services like Voice over IP (VoIP), Internet Protocol Television (IPTV), Video on Demand (VoD), and high-speed cable internet are provided by it.

In the cable modem termination system (CMTS) industry, there are two main types of CMTS: virtual CMTS and traditional CMTS. Because virtual CMTS is economical and energy-efficient, end users are starting to use it.

Small cable operators are in great demand for little cable modem systems because they provide an alternative to bigger, more costly CMTS. For data transfer of up to 800 Mbps downstream and 120 Mbps upstream, they typically provide 16 downstream bonded channels.

Key Findings of Market Report

Internet traffic has increased as a result of a rise in the use of OTT services such as online gaming, HD TV, IP video, and others.

Due to the inability of their outdated network designs to meet the bandwidth demands of their users, multiple system operators (MSOs) who provide services other than television broadcasting are making significant investments in CMTS.

In some nations, the number of broadband users is rising along with the development of new applications that demand large bandwidth.

The two fixed broadband technologies that have grown the fastest recently are fiber and fixed wireless access (FWA), according to the most recent OECD figures.

A rise in OTT content consumption is fueling the expansion of the cable modem termination system (CMTS) industry.

Market Trends for Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS)

With up to 10 Gbps downstream bandwidth and up to 6 Gbps upstream capacity, DOCSIS 4.0 technology is becoming more and more popular in interactive video conferencing, remote learning, and healthcare applications.

Comcast stated in December 2023 that it has started rolling out next-generation internet using DOCSIS 4.0 technology to the first home subscribers.

The market statistics for cable modem termination systems (CMTS) are increasing as a result of the deployment of these most recent DOCSIS technology versions. Customers can receive multi-gigabit symmetrical rates using DOCSIS 4.0.

Global Market for Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS): Regional Outlook

Various reasons propel the cable modem termination system (CMTS) market growth throughout the regions. These are:

Asia Pacific held the highest proportion of the cable modem termination system (CMTS) market in 2023, according to the most recent industry trends. The region's market share is being driven by the increase in internet penetration and the spike in OTT subscriptions.

In January and February of 2024, the number of broadband connections in India increased by 0.63%, from 911.03 million in January to 916.77 million in February, as to the most recent data given by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Market: Key Players

In order to provide multigigabit internet speeds, major companies in the worldwide cable modem termination system (CMTS) industry are introducing DOCSIS 4.0 technology. Faster upload rates are possible with this technology without sacrificing download speeds.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global cable modem termination system (CMTS) market:

CommScope

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems

Harmonic Inc.

Nokia

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Broadcom Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Chongqing Jinghong V&T Technology Co., Ltd.

Sumavision

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.

Versa Technology, Inc.

C9 Networks Inc.

Vecima Networks Inc.

Teleste

Inango Systems Ltd.

Infinera Corporation

CableLabs

Leadman Electronics USA, Inc.

Calix

Key developments:

The Entra Virtualized Cable Modem Termination System (vCMTS), a new component of Vecima's Entra Cloud platform, was introduced in March 2024. Additionally compatible with Vecima's Remote PHY devices is the Entra vCMTS.

Comcast revealed plans to roll out the Xfinity 10G network upgrade in 10 million households and businesses in February 2023. Over 50 million homes and companies should have access to these technological capabilities by 2025, according to the corporation.

Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Market Segmentation

By Type Virtual CMTS Traditional CMTS

By DOCSIS Standard DOCSIS 3.0 and Below System Standard DOCSIS 3.1 System Standard

By Application High-speed Internet VoIP VoD IPTV Business Services Public Wi-Fi Smart Home Solutions Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



