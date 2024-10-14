QKS Group Introduces Competitive Intelligence Solutions Equipping Businesses with Competitive Edge to Excel

Middleton, Massachusetts, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group has announced the launch of its innovative Competitive Intelligence & Strategy subscription service. The service is designed to equip businesses with critical insights and strategic guidance across more than 220 ICT markets. This new offering marks a significant milestone in QKS's rebranding journey, reflecting the firm’s dedication to delivering advanced solutions that empower organizations to thrive in competitive environments.

In an era where agility and insight are paramount, the Competitive Intelligence & Strategy subscription service provides a comprehensive suite of tools, including the Market Share Report , MarketIQ Report, and the highly sought-after SPARK Matrix TM . These resources facilitate in-depth analysis and benchmarking of over 3,000 software vendors, enabling businesses to sharpen their product, marketing, and corporate strategies.

How Competitive Intelligence and Strategy Can Empower Your Business:

Market Share Report: This report offers a data-driven analysis of a company's performance, providing a clear perspective on its market position. Understanding a company’s market share allows for strategic adjustments to enhance competitiveness. MarketIQ Report: A powerful benchmarking tool, the MarketIQ Report assesses a company’s performance against competitors, focusing on holistic market share and growth strategies. This report enables businesses to identify trends, uncover opportunities, and make informed, data-driven decisions to maintain their competitive edge. SPARK Matrix: Recognized as one of the premier competitive evaluation tools worldwide, the SPARK MatrixTM delivers valuable insights into market dynamics and trends. This matrix helps organizations assess their strengths and weaknesses, empowering them to make informed strategic choices that drive growth and success.

" QKS Group’s Competitive Intelligence service delivers more than just data. It includes a comprehensive strategy presentation, where the analysts guide organizations through in-depth market insights, addressing specific queries and collaborating to build a tailored strategy. By offering actionable intelligence across global, regional, industry-specific, and customized segments, QKS ensures that businesses not only gain a competitive advantage but are also well-positioned to maintain it." - Amandeep Singh, Principal Analyst and Associate Director

Benefits for Businesses:

Gaining Insight into the Competitive Landscape

QKS’s Competitive Intelligence and Strategy service provides more than just data; it delivers actionable insights that allow Tech companies to comprehensively understand their competitive landscape. The detailed reports enable businesses to track market trends, evaluate performance against rivals, and identify growth opportunities, ensuring they remain ahead in a rapidly evolving market.

Enhancing Product Strategy

This subscription is instrumental in refining product strategies. Data-driven insights highlight market positioning and reveal opportunities for improvement and innovation. With detailed benchmarking, companies can optimize their product offerings based on competitive analysis, enhancing their position in the marketplace.

Driving Revenue Growth

QKS’s enhanced subscription is designed to accelerate revenue growth by providing effective insights and strategic directions. By clarifying one’s competitive stance, businesses can pinpoint market opportunities and areas for revenue expansion. The firm’s comprehensive benchmarking supports businesses in capitalizing on market trends, ultimately leading to increased revenue through enhanced competitiveness.

About QKS Group

QKS Group (formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions) is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping its clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory Services.

