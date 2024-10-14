Silicon Photonics Market is Expected to Expand at a Sluggish 28.30% CAGR through 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford USA, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Silicon Photonics market will attain a value of USD 11.30 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 28.30% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Rapid digitization around the world has boosted the demand for semiconductors and chips, which in turn is projected to drive silicon photonics market growth. Growing emphasis on the development of low-power electronics and chips is estimated to favor the demand for silicon photonics over the coming years.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 1.50 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 11.30 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 28.30% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Waveguide, Product, Application, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Demand for device miniaturization across different industry verticals Key Market Drivers Rising popularity of quantum technologies

Laser Components are Estimated to Account for Dominant Share of the Global Market

Lasers play a vital role in generating and modulating optical signals in silicon photonics, which allows them to hold a dominant stance in the global market. Low energy consumption and improved thermal performance are other benefits of lasers that help them maintain their high market share. Surging demand for low-power components will also help market growth via this segment.

Demand for Optical Multiplexers is Projected to Surge at an Impressive Pace in the Future

Optical multiplexers allow transmission of data over different wavelengths through an optic fiber cable, making it an important part of modern chips and silicon photonics. Use of optical multiplexers also helps in improving the capacity of silicon photonics while reducing power losses. All these factors help this segment emerge as a fast-growing one in the global market landscape.

Presence of Key Semiconductor Manufacturing Companies Allows Asia Pacific Region to Hold a Dominant Stance

Asia Pacific region is home to some of the most prominent semiconductor manufacturers in the world and this is what makes it the most opportune market for zzz providers. Increasing digitization and rising demand for low-power electronics are also expected to favor sales of zzz in this region. Japan, China, South Korea, and India are forecasted to emerge as the most rewarding markets in this region across the study period and beyond.

Silicon Photonics Market Insights:

Drivers

Growing digital transformation around the world

High demand for low-power electronics

Rising popularity of quantum computing technologies

Restraints

Limited standardization

Complexities and high costs of manufacturing processes

Availability of alternative technologies

Prominent Players in Silicon Photonics Market

The following are the Top Silicon Photonics Companies:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Infinera Corporation

NeoPhotonics Corporation

Luxtera, Inc.

Finisar Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing digital transformation, growing demand for low-power electronics, rising adoption of quantum technologies), restraints (lack of standardization, high costs of manufacturing), and opportunities (device miniaturization, high demand for low-latency electronics and chips), influencing the growth of Silicon Photonics market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the Silicon Photonics market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

