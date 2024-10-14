Crane NXT, Co. Announces Appointment of Dr. Aleta Richards as President of Crane Currency 

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE: CXT) ("Crane NXT" or the "Company"), a premier industrial technology company, today announced it has appointed Dr. Aleta Richards as President of its Crane Currency business, effective October 14, 2024. In this role, Dr. Richards will partner with the Crane Currency leadership team to execute the growth strategy, accelerate innovation, and leverage the Crane Business System to drive continuous improvement as a leading integrated supplier of secure, well-designed banknotes, counterfeit resistant security technology and durable banknote paper. Dr. Richards will report directly to Sam Keayes, Senior Vice President, Security and Authentication Technologies, Crane NXT.



Mr. Keayes stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Richards to Crane Currency. Aleta is a talented leader who will focus on the growth and development of the Crane Currency business and team. Aleta brings more than 30 years of leadership experience, and a track record of growing technology led businesses. I am excited about the future growth and success of Crane Currency and look forward to seeing the business continue to flourish under Aleta’s leadership.”

Dr. Richards stated, “I am excited to join Crane Currency and contribute to its success in such a dynamic market. I look forward to collaborating with a talented team, leveraging my experience, and adapting to the ever-changing landscape to help drive innovation and growth.”

Dr. Richards brings a wealth of experience to Crane Currency. She was most recently Executive Vice President at Covestro, a leading supplier of polyurethane and polycarbonate technologies. There, she led the global specialty films business, based in Germany, that provided high-security technology for passports, medical and other applications. Previously, Dr. Richards led sales and marketing for Covestro’s CAS North American business. Earlier in her career, she served as head of Bayer’s U.S. Human Resources organization, supporting 14,000 employees.

Dr. Richards has a strong commercial background and extensive experience working with customers around the world. Her sales and marketing expertise has included government and medical sectors. Her passion for innovation and technology, ability to find new markets for established products, international experience, and strong track record of developing high performing teams make her an excellent addition to the Crane Currency team.

Dr. Richards holds a Doctorate in Business Administration from Georgia State University. Additionally, she holds an M.B.A. in Marketing and International Business and a BSc. in Communication and Human Resources from the University of Pittsburgh. She was elected to the Board of Directors for Matthews International in 2023. In 2024, Dr. Richards was recognized by Savoy Magazine as one of the Most Influential Executives in Corporate America and named a finalist for WeQual’s EMEA Commercial Award.

About Crane NXT, Co.

Crane NXT is a premier industrial technology company that provides trusted technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate what matters most to its customers. Through its two industry-leading business segments, Security & Authentication Technologies and Crane Payment Innovations, Crane NXT provides customers with advanced technologies to secure high-value physical products, sophisticated detection equipment and systems, and proprietary products and services that protect brand identity and digital content. Crane NXT’s approximately 4,500 employees help our customers protect their most important assets and ensure secure, seamless transactions around the world every day. For more information, visit www.cranenxt.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations

ContactUs@cranenxt.com