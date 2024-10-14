Sysco’s Fall 2024 Cutting Edge Solutions is Here - Bring Something New to the Table

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the world’s largest food distributor, announced the nationwide launch of 19 innovative, labor-saving concepts available exclusively for Sysco customers through the company’s Cutting Edge Solutions platform.



“At Sysco, we know how crucial it is for chefs to have the right tools at their disposal. That’s why Sysco’s culinary and merchandising teams have helped curate a selection of exclusive, new, chef-tested products designed to alleviate stress in the kitchen and revolutionize menus as our customers prepare for the busy season ahead,” says Victoria Gutierrez, Sysco’s Chief Merchandising Officer.

From labor-saving bites to showstopping menu centerpieces, Sysco’s Cutting Edge Solutions boosts efficiency and ignites creativity. The new products for Fall 2024 are now available, including:

GLOBALLY INSPIRED

Sysco Imperial Sweet Thai Chili Chicken Bites, Chicken Al Pastor Blue Corn Empanadas and Chile Relleno Spring Rolls are easy-to-serve, craveable appetizers that offer bold flavors and textures in enticing unique formats. Efficient, cost effective, and with a superior hold time, these appetizers are ideal for dine-in, takeout or catering.

LABOR SAVING

Sysco Portico Classic Homestyle Breaded Mega Shrimp U10 adds a statement piece to any plate. These substantial and succulent shrimp feature a hand-breaded appearance and delectable flavor, providing a unique offering for any menu item. Lightly breaded with the tail on, these shrimp offer endless culinary possibilities, driving value while saving time and labor.

VERSATILE

Sysco Imperial Hot Pepper Peach Sauce balances a blend of sweet diced peaches with a kick of crushed cayenne peppers. This versatile, ready-to-use sauce is a kitchen staple that can be utilized across the menu, elevating dishes from appetizers to desserts.

ON TREND

Sysco Classic Cinnamon Cereal Milk Cake is a unique and Instagram-worthy treat that captures the nostalgic essence of cinnamon flavored cereal in every bite. This labor-saving, pre-portioned cake simplifies operations and boasts a 3-5 day thawed shelf life without weeping, ensuring consistent quality and profitability. Made with milk-soaked sponge cake topped with real whipped cream, this dessert is sure to captivate customers and boost your bottom line.

