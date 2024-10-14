LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor Ashton Medina

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, announced today that financial advisor Ashton Medina, CFA®, CFP®, has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate RIA platforms, aligning with existing firm GradePoint Financial Group. He reported having served approximately $155 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from Synovus Securities.



Based in Miami, Fla., Medina is in his fifth year as an advisor following an initial career as a portfolio manager at a private bank. He’s committed to delivering a broad spectrum of wealth management and financial planning services, with a focus on education to help his clients better understand the complexities of their financial lives.

“I am very passionate about the world of investments,” said Medina, who immigrated from Colombia after graduating high school at age 16. “Transitioning from a portfolio manager to a financial advisor has allowed me to provide clients with a more holistic approach to their needs, so that I can address every facet of their finances and offer a higher level of value.”

Looking for independence and the autonomy to run his business on his own terms, Medina turned to LPL and GradePoint.

“I’m excited to be part of LPL and GradePoint Financial Group,” said Medina. “I really appreciate LPL's comprehensive digital platform with single sign-on where I can access everything in one place. This will allow me to expand my service offering and create more positive experiences for clients. I am also impressed with GradePoint’s localized support and dedicated resources.”

Jeff Hughes, President of GradePoint Financial Group, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome our newest team member, Ashton Medina, to Gradepoint Financial. Ashton excels at transforming intricate challenges into customized solutions, especially in unique situations. With a keen focus on multi-generational wealth and estate planning, his personalized approach and attention to detail make him a great addition to our team. Welcome Ashton!”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, said, “We welcome Ashton to LPL and congratulate him on making the move to independence. At LPL, we’re committed to delivering differentiated support services and robust resources, along with the freedom, choice and ability advisors need to build a business of value on their own terms. We look forward to supporting the entire GradePoint Financial Group for years to come.”

