Stewart Investors becomes first investment manager to join the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom and SEATTLE, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stewart Investors, an active long-only equity specialist and a global leader in sustainable investing, has become the first investment management firm to become a member of the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA), an organization addressing the global demand for more socially and environmentally responsible mining.



With a global presence, IRMA’s members include both civil society and corporate entities from across the globe, representing the mining industry, consumer-facing brands, labor unions, NGOs, and mining-impacted communities, including Indigenous rights holders. Board members include: Anglo American, Mercedes-Benz, Human Rights Watch, IndustriALL Global Union, Batani Foundation, and Mining Affected Communities United in Action (MACUA).

As the first investment firm to become a member of IRMA, Stewart Investors joins a network of nearly 100 members committed to a common vision: a world where the mining industry respects the human rights and aspirations of affected communities, provides safe, healthy and supportive workplaces, minimizes harm to the environment, and leaves positive legacies.

"Stewart Investors is strongly aligned with IRMA’s mission and looks forward to continuing to learn from its expertise as the first investment manager to become a member. Responsible mineral sourcing is a strategic imperative for companies and investors across sectors, and we see membership and collaboration with IRMA as an exciting opportunity to bring stakeholders together and leverage collective action to drive progress," said Chris McGoldrick, Senior Investment Analyst, Stewart Investors

Stewart Investors became involved with responsible mineral sourcing in 2020 when discussions with companies, particularly in the electronics sector, led the investment team to commission research on conflict minerals in the semiconductor supply chain. Since then, Stewart Investors has engaged with over 30 companies on the issue and led an ongoing collaborative engagement initiative with over 160 investor supporters representing US$6.59 trillion of assets under management to encourage best practices in mineral due diligence and disclosure.

“We welcome Stewart Investors as the first investment manager in IRMA’s membership. Its team has already taken an active leadership role in the industry, leveraging a broad investor network to advocate for more responsible mining. This membership signals that investors are adding their voice to the chorus of consumer-facing brands encouraging mining companies to assess through IRMA. We commend the firm’s engagement and commitment to work with the other stakeholders to drive positive change in an industry upon which we all rely,” said Rebecca Burton, Deputy Director, Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance

IRMA is a system in three parts. It is a voluntary, global mining standard describing best practices to protect people and the environment, an assurance process to independently and transparently measure mines against that standard, and an organization that works to build value for all stakeholders involved in and impacted by mining. IRMA is unique in that its governance provides civil society and workers equal power to the mining industry and other corporate actors. This unique model contributes to its credibility, which in turn provides a range of benefits for mines assessed in the system.

Investment managers have a unique role in IRMA’s membership, as they can directly encourage mining companies to be assessed and also recommend consumer-facing brands in their portfolios to encourage their suppliers to engage.

About Stewart Investors

Founded in 1988, Stewart Investors is an active, long-only equity manager focused on sustainable investing. Based in Edinburgh, the firm also has offices in London, Frankfurt, Singapore, New York, Hong Kong, and Sydney. For more information, visit: www.stewartinvestors.com

About IRMA

IRMA is a nonprofit organization working to protect people and the environment directly affected by mining by creating financial value for industrial-scale mining operations independently assessed against IRMA’s best practice Standard for Responsible Mining. For more information, visit: responsiblemining.net

