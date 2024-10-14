Why East End Dentistry Focuses On Customer Happiness: Glenview Dentist Celebrates Achieving Consistent 5-Star Reviews

Glenview, IL, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



East End Dentistry, locally regarded as the Best Dentist In Glenview, is excited to announce its celebration of achieving consistent 5-star reviews across both Facebook and Google since the introduction of its new dentist, Dr. Agata Skiba. This accomplishment showcases the dental practice’s continued emphasis on offering a high-quality, gentle, and patient-centric experience throughout its range of services.

Now, 5 years after former head dentist of East End Dentistry, Dr. Keegan moved to Wisconsin to be closer to her family, Dr. Agata Skiba has been proudly serving the Glenview community with a balanced focus on cosmetic, restorative, and family dentistry. The practice is extremely pleased with attaining continued 5-star reviews and how this accomplishment perfectly encapsulates the importance of Why East End Dentistry Focuses On Customer Happiness during every treatment, procedure, and patient interaction.

“We’re proud to be making smiles in the Northern Suburbs healthier and brighter,” said a spokesperson for East End Dentistry. “If you are a new patient, we schedule enough time during your first appointment to review your dental and medical history, examine your mouth, and take digital X-rays. Dr. Skiba will explain any issues and help you choose the best options for treatment. Let us be your neighborhood dentist!”

Boasting extensive experience with patients of all ages and earning an impressive reputation for specialized, compassionate care, Dr. Agata provides a wide range of dental services to her patients, including cosmetic and restorative dentistry, periodontics, preventive dentistry, pediatric dentistry, and endodontics, as well as conventional orthodontics and Invisalign clear braces.

Some of the highly rated dental services offered by Dr. Agata Skiba at East End Dentistry include:

Extractions: While East End Dentistry will endeavor to do everything for a patient to keep their natural teeth, sometimes this is not always possible, and the experienced dental team will have to remove a tooth, especially if it has been fractured, decayed, or loosened by periodontal disease. The tooth extraction is considered oral surgery and can be performed at the practice’s office with local anesthesia, followed by a plan for replacement, such as an implant, bridge, or denture.

Periodontal Disease (Gum Disease): If patients have tartar buildup and their gums bleed easily, they may have periodontal disease. Dr. Agata Skiba will complete the exam and provide a deeper cleaning or scaling to remove plaque and tartar from under the gums before recommending a regular check-up and at-home maintenance routine to ensure the gums are healthy.

Fillings and Sealants: Fillings are used to repair small cavities and correct minor cosmetic damage. East End Dentistry provides both “tooth-colored” or composite resin fillings that are a natural-looking material made from synthetic resin. In addition to fillings, the Glenview dentist also offers sealants, a thin, plastic coating painted on the chewing surface of a patient’s back teeth to prevent cavities.

With a commitment to helping patients attain strong teeth, healthy gums, and a bright smile, East End Dentistry is always searching for new tips for improving customer satisfaction and maintaining its 5-star reviews to ensure lifelong relationships where every patient is treated like family.

East End Dentistry encourages prospective patients in Glenview and surrounding areas seeking highly rated dental services curated around delivering complete customer happiness to reach out to its team today via the contact form provided online.

About East End Dentistry

East End Dentistry is a leading dental practice in Glenview, IL, that, through an experienced dentist, Dr. Agata Skiba, DDS, offers patients all aspects of dentistry utilizing the latest technology with traditional techniques in a comfortable and friendly environment.

More Information

To learn more about East End Dentistry and its celebration of achieving consistent 5-star reviews across both Facebook and Google, please visit the website at https://www.eastenddentistry.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/why-east-end-dentistry-focuses-on-customer-happiness-glenview-dentist-celebrates-achieving-consistent-5-star-reviews/