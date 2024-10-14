Sify Technologies announces the appointment of Ms. Padmaja Chunduru as Director on the Board

CHENNAI, India, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), India’s leading Digital ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning Data Center, Cloud, Networks, Security and Digital services, today announced the appointment of Ms. Padmaja Chunduru as Director on the Board of Sify Technologies Limited.



A career banker with a reputation for quiet, efficient disruption, Ms. Chunduru, previously led important functions at India’s largest bank, State Bank of India, both in India and the United States. Post SBI, as MD & CEO at Indian Bank, she was tasked with its merger with Allahabad Bank. The seamless execution between two diametrically opposite Indian banking institutions, is today an essential reference point in M&A studies and is chronicled as a case study "Merger of Equals" by Harvard Business School Publishing.

These gender-defying roles led her to the corner office of the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) as the MD & CEO, where she was instrumental in developing a pioneering DLT Blockchain based platform for Security and Covenant Monitoring of Corporate Debt.

A staunch evangelist of technology in business, she tapped into the emerging comfort among women with Fintech to bring more of them into the world of securities while simultaneously laying the roadmap for the market listing of NSDL.

Until recently, she was a Director on the Boards of LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India), NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India), ISSA (International Securities Services Association) and ACG (Asia Pacific Central Depository Group), Institute of International Bankers and Asia Society, New York and Non-Executive Chairperson (Nominee Director) of Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited.

She is currently a member of the Insurance Advisory Committee of IRDAI (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India) and the Centre for Corporate Governance and Sustainability, IIM, Bangalore. Ms. Chunduru is also a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers.

She has been awarded Best CEO (BFSI) for 2021 by Business Today and Best CEO 2021 for Women Leadership by Economic Times. She has been acknowledged as one of the Most Powerful Women (MPW) in Business by Fortune India and Business Today, for 2022 and 2023.

Welcoming her to the Board, Mr. Raju Vegesna, Chairman, said, “Ms. Chunduru brings to Sify the right experience of integrity, corporate governance and digital financial initiatives. In our ongoing evolution as a Digital Transformation partner for our clients, these are valuable mentoring avenues that Sify will benefit from. On behalf of Sify, it gives me immense pleasure to have her join us.”

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Chunduru, remarked, “Sify has a reputation of being a disruptor in the ICT space with a successful track record of projects across multiple verticals. This wide breadth of transformative knowledge is extremely important in an evolving digital-aware market like India. By taking on this responsibility, I hope to translate my experience into productive mentoring, while ensuring that stakeholder interests are safeguarded, and corporate governance is adhered to in letter and spirit.”

About Sify Technologies

A multiple times Golden Peacock award winner for Corporate Governance, Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focussed on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, medium and small businesses.

Sify’s infrastructure comprising state-of-the-art Data Centers, the largest MPLS network, partnership with global technology majors and deep expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud, make it the first choice of start-ups, SMEs and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.

More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Digital services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1600 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom, UAE and Singapore.

Sify, www.sify.com, Sify Technologies and www.sifytechnologies.com are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Sify undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of the risks associated with Sify’s business, please see the discussion under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2024, which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is available by accessing the database maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov , and Sify’s other reports filed with the SEC.

