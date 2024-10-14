You’re Invited! WonderTree’s Innovative, Team-Based Clinic to Celebrate Grand Opening





WonderTree founders Dr. Stephanie Lavoie (left) and Dr. Michelle Fardella (right)

ORANGEVILLE, Ontario, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WonderTree, a new practice with a unique team-based approach to child and adolescent mental healthcare, will celebrate the grand opening of its Orangeville clinic on Friday, October 18.



Founded by Dr. Michelle Fardella, a clinical/school psychologist, and Dr. Stephanie Lavoie, a clinical/neuro psychologist, the clinic provides wraparound care for young people and families with complex or co-occurring conditions such as autism, neurological diagnoses, genetic disorders, and ADHD.

The private clinic is one of a very few teams in the province with a handpicked roster of psychologists, nurse practitioners, social workers, occupational therapists, executive functioning coaches, and more. "Our multidisciplinary team’s coordinated approach ensures that every aspect of care is integrated, drawing on the expertise of each professional to provide holistic, personalized support,” said Dr. Lavoie. “This collaboration sets us apart, delivering a truly comprehensive service tailored to the unique needs of every client.”

The practice initially opened for virtual services in 2023 to alleviate the stress and confusion so many families face trying to navigate Ontario’s mental healthcare system. “There are waitlists for OHIP-covered services for youth with mental health needs and often those with complex needs struggle to find the right service,” said Dr. Fardella.

WonderTree simplifies that process by bringing a range of healthcare practitioners under one roof, offering guidance — including free initial consultations for those unsure which service is right for them — and intervention plans tailored to each patient and their families.

To make their services and supports more accessible, they also offer a free library of easy-to-use resources for Ontario families. They regularly share free information for families and educators on their social media platforms and host free talks for caregivers by qualified practitioners. They also hold a funded spot in their group programs for youth without government or private funding.

Their services include (among others):

Child, Adolescent, and Family Therapy

Psychological Assessments

Parent Coaching

Occupational Therapy

Medication Consultation

Executive Functioning Coaching

Speech & Language Therapy

Life Skills Support

Educational Supports

Job Skills Support

What is unique is that all of these services have been created in close consultation with families and individuals in the neurodivergent community. WonderTree continues to offer virtual services for patients across Ontario, and the opening of the physical clinic means additional in-person therapies are now available in a sensory friendly environment.

Members of the media, as well as health practitioners and members of the business community, are invited to tour the clinic and learn more about the WonderTree vision for the future of mental health and development services in the community. We look forward to seeing you there!

Grand Opening Details:

Friday, October 18, 2024

10am - 12pm

685 Riddell Road, Unit #105

Orangeville, Ontario

Please RSVP, or Contact:

WonderTree Child, Adolescent, and Family Practice

Email: info@wondertreepractice.ca

Phone: 905 425 9525

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2dc30f2-ae24-4912-81e3-29e2734f2b71