The Consumer Electronics Industry in Western Europe, 2024: Market Sizes, Company Shares, Brand Shares, and Distribution Data - Pinpoint Growth Sectors and Identify Factors Driving Change

After a difficult couple of years, with high inflation eating into households' disposable incomes, the consumer electronics performance improved in Western Europe in 2024, but was still only stagnating in unit volume terms. However, a return to positive growth is expected from 2025, with gradually improving year-on-year performances forecast thereafter. Smart wearables, TWS earbuds and OLED TVs will continue to be among the most dynamic categories in the coming years.



This briefing offers insight on emerging geographies, key growth categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be it new product developments, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues.

From the latest innovations such as Smartphones, Ultrabooks and OLED TVs to existing technologies such as Laptops, Home Audio and Cinema Systems and In-Car Entertainment, the report offers a consistent yet incisive snapshot of the Consumer Electronics industry. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and the criteria for success over the next five years.



Product coverage: Computers and Peripherals, In-Car Entertainment, In-Home Consumer Electronics, Portable Consumer Electronics.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Regional overview

Leading companies and brands

Forecast projections

Country snapshots

