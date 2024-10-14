Mlen Diary Achieves Major Success in the Southeast Asian Market, Becoming the Top Eyelash Brand on Vietnam’s E-commerce Platforms

SAN GABRIEL, Calif., Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since entering the Southeast Asian market, Mlen Diary has rapidly captured the attention of consumers with its innovative eyelash products and outstanding market performance. Its product lineup, including glue lashes, glue-free lashes, and the latest magnetic lashes, has gained widespread popularity due to their high quality and convenience. Currently, Mlen Diary has become the number one eyelash brand on Vietnam’s e-commerce platforms and a trending topic across major social and mainstream media.

Mlen Diary has been dedicated to developing eyelash products for 14 years and has sold over 100 million boxes worldwide. With a presence in 15 countries and regions, Mlen Diary is the only eyelash brand with a full range of products. The brand owns 63 patent certificates, standing out as a pioneer in the industry. The founder, Coco Wu, has been focusing on the eyelash industry for 20 years and has trained more than 100,000 professional lash artists in China, establishing Mlen Diary as a trusted name in the beauty world.

As a long-term sponsor of programs on Vietnam National Television (VTV) and TikTok, Mlen Diary's brand image has continuously strengthened, establishing itself as a new benchmark in the fashion and beauty industry. Additionally, Vietnam’s leading e-commerce influencer, Ha Linh Official, has been a strong supporter of Mlen Diary. She has been endorsing Mlen Diary’s eyelash products for over a year, showcasing her trust and recognition of the brand. On June 6th this year, Ha Linh created a remarkable record by selling 30,000 units within just 10 minutes during her live broadcast, setting a new sales milestone for the brand.

The rapid rise of Mlen Diary in the Southeast Asian market is closely tied to its official exclusive partner — Vietthi Media. As the sole official partner of Mlen Diary in Southeast Asia, Vietthi Media is responsible for the brand’s comprehensive market expansion and promotional activities in the region. Headquartered in Vietnam and deeply rooted in Southeast Asia, Vietthi Media is committed to helping high-quality global brands establish a strong presence and achieve commercial success in Southeast Asia.

In addition to Mlen Diary, Vietthi Media also represents several premium brands, including the well-known wig brand Aretta and the Glamee Beauty hair dye brand, which utilizes German technology. With the promotion efforts of Vietthi Media, these brands are gradually gaining the trust and favor of consumers.

The success of Vietthi Media lies not only in its keen market insights and strong execution capabilities but also in its long-term strategic planning for brand development. In the future, Vietthi Media will continue to collaborate with more high-quality global beauty brands, helping them establish and grow in the Southeast Asian market.

These achievements mark a successful case study for Mlen Diary and Vietthi Media in the Southeast Asian market and indicate that they will continue to lead the beauty industry trend in the region for years to come.

