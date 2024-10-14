AFM Optical Platforms Industry Forecast to Reach $1 Billion by 2037: Standalone AFM Will Generate $300M in Revenue - Global Industry Analysis 2024-2037

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global AFM Optical Platforms Market Outlook 2037" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global AFM optical platform market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period, i.e., 2025-2037. Factors such as the surge in the adoption in the healthcare sector, followed by the rising advancement in AFM technology are projected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Additionally, the rising need for consumer electronics and the IT industry are also expected to boost market growth. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of nearly USD 1 billion by the end of 2037, up from a revenue of about USD 0.4 billion in the year 2024.



The global AFM optical platform market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by type, application, end-user, and region. By type, the market is segmented into Integrated AFM and standalone AFM. By the end of 2037, the standalone AFM segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 0.3 billion, up from a revenue of close to USD 0.1 billion in the year 2024.



On the basis of region, the global AFM optical platform market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan, amongst the market in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 0.4 billion by the end of 2037. Moreover, in the year 2024, the market in the region generated a revenue of over USD 0.1 billion.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global AFM optical platform market that are included in the report are:

Nanosurf, NT-MDT Spectrum Instruments

Nanonics Imaging Ltd

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

HORIBA Scientific

Research Institute of Biomolecule Metrology Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered



1. An Outline of the Global AFM Optical Platforms Market

2. Assumptions and Abbreviations

3. Research Methodology & Approach

4. Summary of the Report for Key Decision Markers

5. Market Opportunities

6. Market Dynamics

8. Government Regulation

9. Comparative Analysis of the Current Technologies

10. Industry Risk Analysis

11. Industry Pricing Benchmarking & Analysis

12. SWOT Analysis

13. Industry Supply Chain Analysis

14. Industry Growth Outlook

15. Distributors Analysis

16. Patent Analysis

17. Regional Demand Analysis

18. Recent News on the AFM Optical Platforms Market

19. Production Facility Expansion Analysis

20. Acquisition Analysis

21. Trends Analysis

22. Comparative Feature Analysis

23. Competitive Positioning

24. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors

25. Global AFM Optical Platforms Market Outlook

26. North America AFM Optical Platforms Market Outlook

27. Europe AFM Optical Platforms Market Outlook

28. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan AFM Optical Platforms Market Outlook

29. Japan AFM Optical Platforms Market Outlook

30. Latin America AFM Optical Platforms Market Outlook

31. Middle East and Africa AFM Optical Platforms Market Outlook



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/81a6bs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.