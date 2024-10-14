AFM Optical Platforms Industry Forecast to Reach $1 Billion by 2037: Standalone AFM Will Generate $300M in Revenue - Global Industry Analysis 2024-2037

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global AFM Optical Platforms Market Outlook 2037" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global AFM optical platform market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period, i.e., 2025-2037. Factors such as the surge in the adoption in the healthcare sector, followed by the rising advancement in AFM technology are projected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Additionally, the rising need for consumer electronics and the IT industry are also expected to boost market growth. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of nearly USD 1 billion by the end of 2037, up from a revenue of about USD 0.4 billion in the year 2024.
The global AFM optical platform market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by type, application, end-user, and region. By type, the market is segmented into Integrated AFM and standalone AFM. By the end of 2037, the standalone AFM segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 0.3 billion, up from a revenue of close to USD 0.1 billion in the year 2024.
On the basis of region, the global AFM optical platform market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan, amongst the market in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 0.4 billion by the end of 2037. Moreover, in the year 2024, the market in the region generated a revenue of over USD 0.1 billion.
Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global AFM optical platform market that are included in the report are:
- Nanosurf, NT-MDT Spectrum Instruments
- Nanonics Imaging Ltd
- Hitachi High-Tech Corporation
- HORIBA Scientific
- Research Institute of Biomolecule Metrology Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered
1. An Outline of the Global AFM Optical Platforms Market
2. Assumptions and Abbreviations
3. Research Methodology & Approach
4. Summary of the Report for Key Decision Markers
5. Market Opportunities
6. Market Dynamics
8. Government Regulation
9. Comparative Analysis of the Current Technologies
10. Industry Risk Analysis
11. Industry Pricing Benchmarking & Analysis
12. SWOT Analysis
13. Industry Supply Chain Analysis
14. Industry Growth Outlook
15. Distributors Analysis
16. Patent Analysis
17. Regional Demand Analysis
18. Recent News on the AFM Optical Platforms Market
19. Production Facility Expansion Analysis
20. Acquisition Analysis
21. Trends Analysis
22. Comparative Feature Analysis
23. Competitive Positioning
24. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors
25. Global AFM Optical Platforms Market Outlook
26. North America AFM Optical Platforms Market Outlook
27. Europe AFM Optical Platforms Market Outlook
28. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan AFM Optical Platforms Market Outlook
29. Japan AFM Optical Platforms Market Outlook
30. Latin America AFM Optical Platforms Market Outlook
31. Middle East and Africa AFM Optical Platforms Market Outlook
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/81a6bs
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.