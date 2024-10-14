Super-Telephoto Excellence: Fujifilm Announces FUJINON XF500mmF5.6 R LM OIS WR

VALHALLA, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation today announces the launch of its FUJINON XF500mmF5.6 R LM OIS WR lens (XF500mmF5.6). The new super-telephoto lens offers the longest prime lens coverage in the current Fujifilm X Series lens lineup, designed for quick autofocus response and incredible detail in image-making around even the most challenging outdoor subjects, and is ideal for birding, wildlife, and sports.

“Making content outdoors can always present challenges, considering weather, fast moving animals, birds, and the rapid motion of athletics,” said Victor Ha, vice president, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions. “These are only a few of the examples that were considered when developing this latest super-telephoto lens. Optical image stabilization and linear-motor driven autofocus help the creator document all the action without missing a detail. We’re excited about the capabilities this lens brings to outdoor creatives.”

Product Features

Serious Optical Performance, Rugged Yet Stylish Design

XF500mmF5.6 offers an impressive 500mm (35mm equivalent focal length of 762mm) with a maximum aperture of F5.6, making it ideal for a variety of outdoor pursuits, including sports, birding, and wildlife.

When paired with an optional FUJINON Teleconverter XF1.4X TC WR[1], the lens reaches a maximum focal length of 700mm (35mm equivalent focal length of 1067mm), and with FUJINON Teleconverter XF2X TC WR 1 , it extends to 1000mm (35mm equivalent focal length of 1524mm).

, it extends to 1000mm (35mm equivalent focal length of 1524mm). The lens features durable yet sophisticated construction with 21 elements in 14 groups, including two Super Extra-low Dispersion (ED) lenses and five ED lenses. This advanced optical design effectively minimizes chromatic aberration commonly associated with super-telephoto lenses to achieve exceptional resolving power for an extraordinary amount of detail, beyond what the naked eye can see.

Exceptional Mobility and Superior Resolution That Redefine Super-Telephoto Lenses

Leveraging the APS-C format, which provides a 1.5x crop factor equivalent, XF500mmF5.6 maintains a compact and lightweight design weighing only approximately 2.94 pounds (1,335g)[2], despite achieving a focal length equivalent to 762mm (35mm format) at F5.6 maximum aperture.

Even though super-telephoto lenses tend to have heavier front elements, the optimal lens arrangement in this model ensures balanced weight distribution for a comfortable and stable hold, allowing users to enjoy super-telephoto photography, making it easy to handhold or carry all day in the field.

The lens features a dust and weather-resistant structure with 20 sealing points on the barrel and can operate in temperatures as low as 14°F (-10°C). Additionally, the front element is fluorine-coated, providing hydrophobic and anti-stain properties, making the lens a reliable partner for extended content creation sessions in harsh weather conditions.

Powerful 5.5-Stop Optical Image Stabilization Performance

Enhanced sensing accuracy and an optimized mechanical design allow XF500mmF5.6 to achieve up to a powerful 5.5-stops[3] of optical image stabilization. This ensures comfortable handheld image-making in the super-telephoto range, which can ordinarily be more susceptible to camera shake.

Comfortable Operation and High-Speed, Near-Silent, Precision Autofocus

The adoption of an inner focus system allows for a compact and lightweight focus lens assembly. Combined with a high-speed linear motor, this enables fast and silent autofocus, achieving a focus speed as quick as 0.33 seconds[4]. This ensures that even in the super-telephoto range, where precise focus is crucial, the user can keep up with the action as it happens.

The Focus Preset function is featured so that the focus can be shifted to a location pre-defined with the Focus Preset button. This reduces user operation workload as re-adjusting focus on a targeted subject is not needed.

The lens also features the Focus Limiter[5], allowing users to restrict the lens’s AF range. This can effectively shorten AF time when photographing a subject that is approximately 16 feet (five meters) away or more.

The Focus Control button is placed at the front edge of the lens barrel. Press this button to instantly recall a function you have assigned with the Focus Selector for smooth AF operation.

Pricing and Availability

FUJINON XF500mmF5.6 R LM OIS WR lens will be available in December 2024 at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $2,999.95 USD and $4,049.99 CAD.

For more information, visit https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/products/lenses/xf500mmf56-r-lm-ois-wr/.

[1] Sold separately

[2] Weight excluding the lens cap, lens hood and tripod seat.

[3] Compliant with CIPA in pitch / yaw directions.

[4] Using an internal measurement method compliant with the CIPA Guidelines, when mounted on the mirrorless digital camera “FUJIFILM X-T4” with Phase Detection AF activated and the High Performance Mode turned ON.

[5] The Focus Limiter function is activated with the Focus Range Selector.