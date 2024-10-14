AI Powered Web3 wallet with chatGPT UI revolutionizing crypto trading

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armor Wallet unveils a next generation crypto wallet, powered by AI to supercharge crypto investing. It utilizes a chatGPT style text-to-prompt interface allowing users to type how they want to invest, buy, sell, DCA and more. The integrated AI agents execute your request without the user having to learn complex interfaces or understand crypto and financial jargon .Armor simplifies the often very complex and technical world of crypto investing.



This wallet is solving one of the biggest problems in crypto. The ability to easily buy, sell, research and trade tokens and track your history, profit, loss and current position. If a person can type in plain english what they want to do, then Armor AI will turn it into a trade or asks additional questions to finalize the trade.

“Buy $500 worth of Bitcoin.” The AI will find the best price of Bitcoin, place the order (spot price) and fill the order at once. Or maybe you want to wait to buy bitcoin in case the price lowers. Then you can ask “Buy $500 of bitcoin whenever it is down 10%. Armor will watch the market constantly and if the price of bitcoin goes down, it will place the order, anytime night or day.

Armor Wallet is like having a broker or trading desk in your pocket. It can place very complex trades like dollar cost averaging over months, setup buy limits or sell on a given day and much more.



The use of AI is to make investing simple and understandable for beginners, but it also benefits professional traders, giving them new tools to make very complex trades and do crucial market research. From scheduling future trades based on market conditions to understanding their past performance better, AI is a new tool for all types of investors.

Armor Wallet’s AI is trained on Web3 culture as much as investing techniques and vocabulary. This gives the AI an edge in understanding the current trends and narrative that is critical when investing in crypto which is largely trend and narrative based. Armor can also be used with X (formerly Twitter) analyzing twitter accounts to better guidance to investors on new and popular tokens.

Armor’s use of AI is not designed to try and forecast future crypto prices, it’s built to help users trade better, faster and put powerful trading tools into the hands of everyone with one simple and easy chat based interface. If everyone can easily invest in crypto like a pro we can onboard the next billion users and solve one of the biggest challenges in the space.

AI is starting to benefit our daily lives and Armor Wallet is harnessing this powerful tool to make crypto investing safer, easier and more profitable than ever before.

Armor Wallet is an AI powered crypto wallet and trading assistant supporting multiple blockchains to make investing simple and safe. Bringing all your investing data together and managed by an intuitive chatGPT style interface, you have a complete overview of your portfolio. By utilizing AI Agents, Armor Wallet helps you do better research, avoid scams and create sophisticated trades that can execute 24/7.

