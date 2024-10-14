Smart Home Industry Analysis and Forecast 2024-2037, Including Profiles of Leading Players Amazon, ADT, Bosch Smart Home, ABB, Samsung Electronics, and Panasonic Corporation

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Home Market Outlook 2037" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart home market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 15.57% over the forecast period, i.e., 2024-2037. Factors such as the surge in the adoption of renovation of houses, followed by the rising IoT connectivity are projected to drive the market's growth in the coming years. Additionally, escalating demand for home safety and security appliances is expected to boost market growth. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of nearly USD 900 billion by the end of 2037, up from a revenue of about USD 140 billion in the year 2024.



The global smart home market is segmented into numerous segments, including product, sales channel, and region. By sales channel, the market is segmented into indirect and direct. By the end of 2037, the segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 603 billion, up from a revenue of close to USD 90 billion in the year 2024.



Based on region, the global smart home market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan, amongst the market in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 328 billion by the end of 2037. Moreover, in the year 2024, the market in the region generated a revenue of over USD 43 billion.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global smart home market that are included in the report are:

Amazon.com Inc.

ADT

Robert Bosch Smart Home GmbH

ABB

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Key Topics Covered



1. An Outline of the Global Smart Home Market

2. Assumptions and Abbreviations

3. Research Methodology & Approach

4. Summary of the Report for Key Decision Markers

5. Market Opportunities

6. Major Roadblocks

7. Regulatory Landscape

8. Industry Risk Analysis

9. Value Chain Analysis

10. Regional Demand Analysis

11. Pricing Analysis

12. Analysis of Recent Developments

13. Analysis of Recent Technological Advancements

14. Industry Growth Outlook

15. Analysis on Recent Product Launches

16. SWOT Analysis

17. PEST Analysis

18. Product Analysis

19. Competitive Feature Analysis

20. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors

21. Global Smart Home Market Outlook

22. North America Smart Home Market Outlook

23. Europe Smart Home Market Outlook

24. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Smart Home Market Outlook

25. Japan Smart Home Market Outlook

26. Latin America Smart Home Market Outlook

27. Middle East and Africa Smart Home Market Outlook

