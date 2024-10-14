Server Software Market to Reach $21.3 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 8.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, Delaware, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Server Software Market by Depoyment Mode (On-premise and Cloud), and Server (Web Server Software, Application Server Software, Cloud Computing Server, Database Server Software and File Server Software): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the server software market was valued at $10.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $21.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The global server software market is growing due to several factors such as fast technical improvement and development in server management and cloud-first management. However, server administration acts as a restraint for the server software market. On the contrary, use of open-source software provides opportunities for the market's development during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $10.2 billion Market Size in 2032 $21.3 billion CAGR 8.5% No. of Pages in Report 350 Segments Covered Deployment Mode, Server, and Region. Drivers Fast technical improvement and development in the server management Cloud-first management Opportunities Use of open-source software Restraint Server administration

The cloud segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

Based on the deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to attain the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the widespread adoption of cloud-based server solutions, where businesses are migrating from traditional on-premises servers to cloud environments to take advantage of on-demand resources and reduced capital expenditures. This shift is facilitated by the rise of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS), which provide businesses with scalable server resources and development platforms without the need for extensive in-house hardware.

The cloud computing server segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

Based on server, the cloud computing server segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the shift toward cloud-native architectures, which leverage technologies like microservices and containers to enable more agile, scalable, and resilient applications. Cloud computing has also driven the adoption of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS), allowing businesses to outsource their server infrastructure and development platforms, reducing the need for significant upfront investment in hardware and simplifying management.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2033.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, owing to the rapid adoption of cloud computing, driven by the need for scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency. Businesses are increasingly moving to cloud-based server solutions, leveraging Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) to optimize their IT operations. This shift is also fueling the growth of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, where organizations use a mix of public and private clouds to balance performance, cost, and compliance.

Major Industry Players: -

Dell Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LLC

International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Apache Software Foundation

CodeLathe LLC

Aprelium

Red Hat Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global server software market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

