General Medical and Surgical Hospitals Industry Report, 2024: Analysis by Service Type, Hospital Type, and Service Area (2020-2030) Featuring Profiles of Key Players - HCA Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals & More

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "General Medical and Surgical Hospitals Market (2024 Edition): Analysis by Service Type, Hospital Type, Service Area, and Region: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a complete analysis of the Global General Medical and Surgical Hospitals industry for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.



The Global General Medical and Surgical Hospitals market showcased growth at a CAGR of 5.19% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 3.33 trillion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 4.99 trillion in 2030.

The demand for general medical and surgical hospital services has surged globally due to several driving factors, such as the aging population, technological advancements, rising health awareness, government initiatives, and the increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). Additionally, people around the world are becoming more informed about the importance of preventive healthcare, early diagnosis, and timely treatment, which has led to an increase in the number of hospital visits for checkups, screenings, and elective surgeries.



One of the primary factors driving the growth of the general medical and surgical hospitals market is the aging global population. As life expectancy increases and birth rates decline, the proportion of elderly individuals is steadily rising, particularly in developed countries. According to the United Nations, by 2050, the number of people aged 65 and older is expected to more than double, reaching 1.5 billion globally. This demographic shift has profound implications for healthcare systems, as older adults are more susceptible to chronic conditions such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and respiratory ailments. These chronic illnesses often require regular medical care, surgery, and long-term treatment, increasing the demand for hospital services. Hospitals are often the first point of contact for elderly patients seeking specialized care for age-related conditions.

As the population ages, the incidence of conditions like joint degeneration, cognitive decline, and cardiovascular issues rises, which in turn leads to a higher need for surgeries such as hip replacements, heart surgeries, and treatments for stroke. This growing demand for specialized treatments for age-related ailments is a crucial driver of the general medical and surgical hospitals market.



In the inpatient services segment, technological advancements are revolutionizing how care is provided to patients admitted for surgeries, treatments, and long-term care. One of the most significant innovations is the increased use of electronic health records (EHRs) and digital patient management systems, which allow for real-time tracking of patient data, medical history, and treatment plans. These systems reduce the risk of human error, ensure better communication between healthcare providers, and allow for more personalized care.

Furthermore, the rise of smart beds and remote patient monitoring in inpatient care settings is making it easier to track patient vitals, such as heart rate, oxygen levels, and blood pressure, without the constant need for manual checks. These beds are equipped with sensors and can automatically adjust to improve patient comfort and reduce complications like bedsores, while integrated monitoring systems allow medical teams to receive alerts about critical changes in a patient's condition, promoting faster response times.



In public hospitals, where resources are often limited, technological advancements are playing a critical role in optimizing operations and extending the reach of healthcare services. One of the most impactful innovations has been the implementation of telemedicine and telehealth platforms, which have enabled public hospitals to provide remote consultations and care to patients who may otherwise face challenges in accessing healthcare. This is particularly crucial in regions where hospital infrastructure is stretched thin, allowing public hospitals to serve rural and underserved populations without requiring them to travel long distances. Telemedicine also reduces the burden on hospital outpatient departments, enabling doctors to manage routine consultations and follow-up appointments remotely.



In the acute care segment, which focuses on short-term, intensive treatment for severe injuries or illnesses, technological advancements are crucial in improving the speed and quality of critical interventions. One of the most transformative technologies in acute care is advanced medical imaging. Innovations like portable ultrasound devices, high-resolution CT scans, and 3D MRI machines allow for faster and more accurate diagnosis of acute conditions, such as trauma injuries, strokes, and heart attacks. These technologies enable healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients more quickly, which is critical in acute care settings where every second counts.

Another major advancement in acute care is the use of automated medication dispensing systems. These systems help hospitals manage medication administration more effectively by ensuring that the right drugs are delivered to the right patients at the right time. By integrating these systems with electronic health records, hospitals can reduce the risk of medication errors and improve patient safety.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the General Medical and Surgical Hospitals Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the General Medical and Surgical Hospitals Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India).

The report presents the analysis of General Medical and Surgical Hospitals Market for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimated year 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The report analyses the General Medical and Surgical Hospitals Market by Service Type (Inpatient Service, Outpatient Service).

The report analyses the General Medical and Surgical Hospitals Market Hospital Type (Public Hospital, Private Hospital).

The report analyses the General Medical and Surgical Hospitals Market by Service Area (Acute Care, Chronic Care, Other Services).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by service type, by hospital type, & by service area.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include:

HCA Healthcare Inc. Apollo Hospitals Community Health Systems Spire Healthcare Group Ramsay Health Care Ltd. Mayo Clinic Health System Cleveland Clinic Massachusetts General Hospital Johns Hopkins Hospital Ascension



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gk6j38

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.