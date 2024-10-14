Cannabis Packaging Market Size Expected to Reach USD 22.10 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cannabis packaging market size is predicted to increase from USD 3.49 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 22.10 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics. The market was estimated at USD 2.85 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a double-digit CAGR of 22.74% between 2024 and 2034.



Market Overview

The cannabis packaging market revolves around strong and tamper-evident packaging which provides child-resistance protection. Along with this, providing accurate information with labels and providing temperature and humidity resistance are the leading objectives of the market. The ability to preserve food products by preventing the spoilage of products from external factors like light, oxygen, and moisture increases the market demand. The major factor of cannabis packaging is customization which helps the consumers to promote their brands and create a premium brand community. The seals secure and prevent product degradation and adherence to government regulations has also increased the market growth.

Customization of labelled logos and shapes can create a unique product identity and the use of different colours and writing textures can also make a recognizable brand. Apart from this, the use of sustainable materials for packaging will showcase the trend of sustainable packaging. Prevention of contamination and affordable prices can increase the market growth. Although, it should have a child-resistance closure, it should convenient and portable for the adults to use.

Cannabis packaging aims to provide product safety while also ensuring product quality. Rigid containers like jars tin containers, and plastic vials which are better in comparison of paper provide protection from breakage and ensures moisture resistant and smell-proofness. Purchase of cannabis containers in bulk will reduce transportation load despite being heavy in nature. The market provides visibility feature to its customers to perceive what is inside the packaging and these features are provided by glass bottles and jars. Glass providing a strong resistance to the externals factors increases the demand of the market.

Regional Insights

North America’s flexible demand: Region’s Significance for Leadership

North America holds the largest share and dominates the market due to its well-established regulations and advancement in cannabis packaging. The strict regulations reflect through child-resistant packaging which ensures unintentional ingestion of oral prescription drugs. Cannabis packaging offers labels and warning signs and with tamper-evident requirements, market demand has increased. The focus on adopting sustainable packaging has increased due to the requirement to preserve the product’s taste, smell, and potency. Legalization of cannabis packaging across the market has increased the import and export as well since the air-tight containers prevent contamination.

In February 2024, Aptar Partners in collaboration with Halopack, launched a fibre-based tray system in North America. The company had received the North American license so that they were able to manufacture and distribute the Halopack Tray system. Apart from this, Aptar is a food production company and a leader in active material science food safety solutions.



Europe is a significant and mature market that drives the cannabis packaging industry by focusing on improving and adopting child-resistant features. The innovative labelling designing sector increases the consumer rate, given the reason it provides factual information about the product. European market increases its consumer rate by feeding consumer demand for aesthetically pleasing packaging. The aesthetic packaging is a blend of classic and modern styles of design which is a product of diverse cultures of the continent. Elegance and sophistication are the new trends driving the cannabis packaging market growth. Strict regulations are also given importance since Europe is a sustainable-focused market.

In April 2024, GEKA had launched a formulation-compliant post-consumer-recycled (PCR) polypropylene (PP) material which is suitable for cosmetic packaging on primary basis. The new product has unprecedented colour brilliance and it can guarantee no loss of visual effects. The major factor is that reduces CO2 emissions by 75% compared to virgin materials. The ground breaking innovation is that it is suitable for components in contact with formulation like bottles and rods.



Glass Containers’ Demand: Asia-Pacific’s Fastest-growing Cannabis Industry

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market due to its versatile use and demand for the cannabis packaging market. Indian consumers prefer glass jars and bottles on the basis of the versatility of its storage purposes, advantage over plastic, and the aesthetic look it provide to the kitchen. The preference of health-conscious and environment-friendly consumers has increased the market growth rate. India's Exports of containers of glass, preserving jars of glass, and closures of glass to Panama were US$3.85 Thousand during 2023, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade. After the enactment of the NDPS Act 1958 in 2021, cannabis packaging has been legalized in India and Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand were among the few states in India to legalise the cultivation of cannabis for industrial and scientific purposes.

In March 2024, Fazer had launched a recyclable paper packaging for oat rice pies, in collaboration with UPM Speciality Papers. The paper solution replaced the traditional plastic-laminated packaging and it does nit affect the product protection. The packaging has been recognized by ScanStar and New Wood.



Sustainable Alternatives: Major Opportunity for the Market

The legalization of cannabis has increased its use and demand in the packaging market. Cannabis packaging has recognized plant-based plastics as a sustainable alternative that increases the opportunity for plant-based or bioplastic material in the packaging market. Customer demand for sustainable packaging also increases opportunities for closed-loop systems. Wheat-based bioplastic offers create an opportunity for the market since it reduces carbon emissions and decomposes normally. Child-resistant and tamper-evident features and technological integration like smart packaging and QR codes have also increased the opportunities for the cannabis packaging market.

Cannabis Packaging Market Segments

By packaging type, the plastic packaging segment is the dominating segment in the cannabis packaging market due to its smell-proof and highest level of odor containment features. The availability of various sizes and shapes makes it the most demanding segment in the market. Plastic containers like stand-up pouches, lay-flat bags, and vacuum-sealed bags increase the demand of the market.

By packaging type, the rigid packaging segment is the fastest-growing segment in the cannabis packaging market due to its durable and moisture-resistance features. Its smell-proof and chemical-resistant elements make it a popular segment among consumers. Glass containers like jars and bottles preserve products and prevent contamination.

By product type, the bottles, and jars is the dominating segment in the cannabis packaging market due to their tough and tamper-evident features. The visibility provided to the consumers increases the market demand and the chemical-resistant component of glass material preserves the product's freshness and prevents contamination. Plastic jars and bottles protect products from external factors like light, moisture, and air.

By product type, the tubes is the fastest-growing segment in the cannabis packaging market due to their convenient and easy-to-open caps. Tubes are portable anywhere and this increases the consumer demand of the segment. The tight-sealing and labelling technology increases the market demand.

More Insights in Towards Packaging

Top Companies in the Cannabis Packaging Market

Recent Development

Company PAX Labs Headquarters San Francisco Recent Development In April 2024, PAX Labs, a San Francisco-based brand had launched its first recycled ocean-bound plastic product, PAX trip in California and Massachusetts. The company had decided to partner up with rePurpose Global to achieve plastic-negative certification.





Company NBi Headquarters Wisconsin, United Kingdom Recent Development In January 2024, NBi FlexPack, an NBi Technologies company based in Wisconsin had announced that it was launching a flexible packaging manufacturer producing high-quality custom solutions. The packaging is environmentally friendly and includes sustainable solutions including compostable and recyclable flexible packaging.

Packaging Type

Rigid

Flexible

Material Type

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Paper



Product Type

Bottles & Jars

Tubes

Tins

Pouches

Blisters & Clamshells

Others

Application Type

Recreational Use

Medical Use

Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





