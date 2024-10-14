nextSource Named Finalist in 21st Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nextSource was named a Finalist in the “Company of the Year – Business Services – More than 10 Employees” category in the 21st annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, and ultimately will be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner in the program.



The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be announced during a gala event at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on Friday, November 8. Nominated women executives and entrepreneurs from around the world are expected to attend. The event will be broadcast on Livestream.

More than 1,500 entries from organizations and individuals in 36 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year.

“Our organization is made up of numerous strong women leaders at all levels,” said Catherine Candland, CEO of nextSource. “And we’re proud to be among the finalists for this prestigious award.”

Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on six juries. Their scores will also determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements that will be revealed at the awards dinner.

“In its 21st year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received an impressive collection of remarkable nominations,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. “We look forward to recognizing the outstanding achievements of women in the workplace in New York on November 8.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.

About nextSource

nextSource advances the way the world connects with talent. As a privately held, woman-owned business with over 20 years’ experience, nextSource provides a personalized, intelligent approach to workforce solutions driven by high impact, strong results, and continuous growth.

We offer innovative workforce solutions that deliver extraordinary service, efficiency, analytical insight, risk mitigation and improved access to talent that enhances a unified workforce. Solutions offerings include Managed Services Program, Direct Sourcing solutions, Employer of Record services, Independent Contractor Compliance Management, Agent of Record Services, Statement of Work based Project Services Management, and Workforce Consulting and Advisory services. For more information, visit www.nextSource.com . For more information, contact us at marketinginfo@nextsource.com.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.