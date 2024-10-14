Peptide Therapeutics Industry Report 2024, Featuring Profiles of 30+ Leading Players Including PeptiDream, PolyPeptide, Repligen, X-GEN Pharmaceuticals, Zydus Cadila and More

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peptide Therapeutics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Peptide Therapeutics was estimated at US$42.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$56.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2030.



The development of peptide therapeutics has been greatly accelerated by technological advances, enabling the creation of more stable, potent, and targeted therapies. Peptides, which are naturally occurring biological molecules, serve as signaling agents in the body and have high specificity for their targets, making them attractive candidates for therapeutic development. Innovations in peptide engineering have led to the development of modified peptides that resist enzymatic degradation, improve bioavailability, and have extended half-lives, allowing for less frequent dosing.

Furthermore, advances in delivery systems, such as nanoparticle encapsulation and peptide-drug conjugates, are improving the effectiveness of peptide-based treatments by enabling targeted delivery to specific tissues or cells. Technologies such as peptide stapling, which stabilizes the peptide structure, and the use of peptidomimetics, which mimic peptide activity while enhancing stability, are also contributing to the growth of peptide therapeutics. These innovations are enabling the development of peptides that can treat a wide range of conditions, from metabolic disorders to oncology and infectious diseases, with greater efficacy and fewer side effects.





Why Are Peptide Therapeutics Gaining Popularity in Modern Medicine?



Peptide therapeutics are gaining significant popularity in modern medicine due to their unique ability to interact with specific receptors and cellular targets, offering precision in treatment that is often unmatched by small molecules or traditional biologics. Peptides are known for their high specificity and low toxicity, which makes them particularly attractive in the treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and metabolic disorders. Peptide-based therapies, including GLP-1 agonists for diabetes and vasopressin receptor antagonists for heart failure, have shown remarkable efficacy, driving their adoption in clinical settings.

Additionally, peptides are increasingly being explored for their role in immunotherapy, with peptide vaccines being developed to trigger immune responses against cancers and infectious diseases. The relatively simple and scalable manufacturing processes for peptides compared to larger biologics also make them a cost-effective option for drug development. As the demand for targeted and safer therapies grows, peptide therapeutics are becoming a key focus in the development pipelines of major pharmaceutical companies.



How Are Industry and Healthcare Trends Shaping the Peptide Therapeutics Market?



Industry and healthcare trends are playing a significant role in shaping the peptide therapeutics market, particularly with the rise of personalized medicine and targeted therapies. As the healthcare sector shifts toward individualized treatments, peptides are becoming integral due to their ability to target specific molecular pathways associated with disease progression. This is particularly true in oncology, where peptides are being used for targeted drug delivery and as agents in cancer immunotherapies. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, especially diabetes and obesity, has also led to increased interest in peptide therapeutics, with drugs like GLP-1 analogs becoming standard treatments for these conditions.

Furthermore, advancements in biotechnology are making it easier to modify peptides for improved stability, bioavailability, and delivery, which is expanding their therapeutic potential. The rise of biologics and the focus on reducing the side effects associated with conventional therapies are further accelerating the development of peptide-based drugs across multiple therapeutic areas.



What Factors Are Driving Growth in the Peptide Therapeutics Market?



The growth in the peptide therapeutics market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, increasing demand for targeted treatments, and the rising incidence of chronic diseases. One of the primary drivers is the expanding use of peptides in the treatment of conditions like cancer, metabolic disorders, and cardiovascular diseases, where their high specificity and low toxicity provide significant therapeutic advantages. Technological innovations in peptide stabilization and delivery are also propelling the market, making it possible to develop peptides that are more durable and effective in the body.

Additionally, the rising focus on personalized medicine is increasing the demand for peptide-based treatments, as they can be tailored to target specific pathways involved in disease progression. The growing interest in immunotherapy, particularly for cancer and infectious diseases, is also contributing to market expansion, with peptide vaccines and conjugates playing a crucial role in this space. Furthermore, the relatively lower production costs associated with peptide therapeutics compared to larger biologics are encouraging pharmaceutical companies to invest more heavily in this area, further driving growth in the peptide therapeutics market.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Liquid Phase Synthesis Technology segment, which is expected to reach US$25.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.2%. The Solid Phase Synthesis Technology segment is also set to grow at 3.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $11.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.6% CAGR to reach $12.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Peptide Therapeutics market such as AbbVie, Inc., Advanced Accelerator Applications SA, Akashi Therapeutics, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Peptide Therapeutics Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Leading players in the Peptide Therapeutics market include:

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $42.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $56.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Peptide Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drives Demand for Peptide-Based Therapeutics

Technological Advancements in Peptide Engineering and Modification Propel Development of Stable Therapeutics

Growing Adoption of Peptide Drugs in Oncology, Cardiovascular, and Metabolic Diseases Strengthens Market Growth

Increased Focus on Biologics and Targeted Drug Delivery Expands Opportunities for Peptide Therapeutics

Technological Innovations in Peptide Conjugation and Drug Delivery Systems Enhance Therapeutic Efficacy

Rising Use of Peptides in Immunotherapy and Cancer Vaccines Expands Market for Oncological Peptide Therapies

Growing Applications of Peptide Therapeutics in Hormone Replacement Therapy Drives Demand for Tailored Treatments

Technological Integration of Peptide-Based Therapeutics in Personalized Medicine Fuels Growth in Precision Healthcare

Increased Adoption of Long-Acting Peptide Drugs Expands Opportunities in Diabetes and Endocrine Disorders

Growing Focus on Peptide Therapeutics in Antimicrobial and Antiviral Applications Strengthens Market Potential

Rising Use of Peptide Drugs in Autoimmune Diseases and Inflammatory Conditions Expands the Therapeutic Landscape

Technological Advances in Peptide-Based Drug Delivery Systems, Including Nanocarriers and Hydrogels, Enhance Bioavailability

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 33 Featured):

AbbVie, Inc.

Advanced Accelerator Applications SA

Akashi Therapeutics, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Bachem AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Cardiorentis AG

Corden Pharma International GmbH

Debiopharm Group

Derma Sciences, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Insmed, Inc.

Ipsen Group

Johnson & Johnson

Lonza Group AG

Mallinckrodt PLC

Merck & Co., Inc.

MolMed S.p.A.

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation

PAR Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc.

PeptiDream Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

PolyPeptide Group

Radius Health, Inc.

Repligen Corporation

Sanofi SA

SciClone Pharmaceuticals Holding Limited.

Shire PLC

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The Medicines Company

X-GEN Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Zealand Pharma A/S

Zydus Cadila



