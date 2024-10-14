Global Packaging Testing Services Market to Soar to USD 33.5 Billion by 2034, Driven by Increasing Consumer Safety Concerns, E-Commerce Growth, and Stringent Regulatory Standards | FMI

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Packaging Testing Services Market is expected to see steady growth from 2024 to 2034, reflecting the rising importance of quality assurance in the packaging of products across industries like food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and electronics. With consumers and governments emphasizing safety, durability, and compliance, packaging testing services are gaining importance to ensure that products meet the necessary standards.



The market size in 2024 is projected to be USD 20.2 billion, with an expected CAGR of 5.2% over the next decade, reaching USD 33.5 billion by 2034. Regulatory bodies worldwide are enforcing stricter guidelines regarding packaging materials and performance, particularly in industries like food and pharmaceuticals. These regulations are pushing manufacturers to adopt packaging testing services to ensure compliance and avoid costly product recalls or penalties.

Technological advancements in testing equipment and methods are also contributing to market expansion. Packaging testing now includes diverse tests such as compression, drop, vibration, and environmental simulations to ensure products can withstand various challenges during transportation and storage. The integration of IoT and AI in testing solutions is further improving accuracy and efficiency, driving higher adoption rates.

Sustainability is another key trend affecting the Packaging Testing Services Market. As companies shift toward using eco-friendly and biodegradable packaging materials, there is an increasing need for testing these materials to ensure they meet performance standards. Packaging testing services are therefore evolving to include assessments for sustainable and recycled materials, which is expected to create significant growth opportunities.

Drivers and Opportunities

The primary driver for the Packaging Testing Services Market is the growing need for product safety and quality assurance. With increasing regulatory scrutiny, particularly in industries like food and pharmaceuticals, companies are focusing on packaging testing to ensure their products meet safety standards.

Another significant driver is the rapid growth of the e-commerce sector, which has led to an increased demand for packaging solutions that can protect products during transportation. Packaging testing services ensure that the packaging can withstand various stressors like drops, vibrations, and environmental changes.

Opportunities in the market are emerging with the rise of sustainable packaging solutions. As companies move towards using biodegradable and recyclable materials, the need for testing these materials is increasing, opening new avenues for growth in the packaging testing services industry.

Packaging Testing Services Market: Report Scope

Parameter Details Market Size (2024) USD 20.2 billion Forecast Market Size (2034) USD 33.5 billion CAGR (2024 to 2034) 5.2% Key Players Intertek Group plc, SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, TÜV SÜD, Bureau Veritas Market Segmentation By Type (Material Testing, Package Integrity Testing, Environmental Testing), By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Electronics) Geographic Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The Packaging Testing Services Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2034.

is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2034. The market size is expected to increase from USD 20.2 billion in 2024 to USD 33.5 billion by 2034 .

to . Regulatory compliance, product safety, and e-commerce growth are the primary drivers of market expansion.

The demand for sustainable packaging solutions is driving innovation and growth in the packaging testing services sector.

Asia-Pacific is expected to see the fastest growth due to the expanding manufacturing sector and rising demand for quality control in packaging.



"With the rising focus on sustainability and stringent regulations, companies are turning to packaging testing services to ensure their products meet the required standards. The Packaging Testing Services Market is set to grow steadily, driven by advancements in testing technology and the increasing adoption of eco-friendly packaging solutions," Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Component Insights

The Packaging Testing Services Market includes a wide range of services, such as material testing, package integrity testing, and environmental testing. Material testing focuses on evaluating the strength, durability, and quality of the packaging materials, while package integrity testing ensures that the packaging provides the necessary protection during handling and transportation.

Environmental testing is gaining traction, particularly for industries like food and pharmaceuticals, where temperature and humidity can significantly affect product quality. This type of testing simulates various environmental conditions to ensure the packaging can withstand external stressors and maintain product integrity.

Country-Wise Insights:

Country CAGR (2024-2034) Description USA 2.9% Pharmaceutical packaging guidelines and FDA regulations drive demand for packaging testing to ensure quality and safety. Germany 2.8% Stringent quality standards and environmental regulations boost the demand for packaging testing services. China 5.5% Rapidly growing manufacturing sector drives demand for packaging testing services to meet global production standards. UK 3.3% Increased focus on sustainability and compliance with packaging regulations fuels market growth. Spain 3.5% Growing exports and industrial output boost demand for packaging testing services to ensure durability and compliance. India 5.3% Expansion of manufacturing industries and rising consumer awareness drive strong growth in packaging testing demand. Canada 3.6% Strict regulations and high standards for safety and sustainability drive demand for testing services in the region.

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

The Packaging Testing Services Market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for quality control and regulatory compliance across various industries. With stricter packaging regulations being implemented worldwide, especially in the food and pharmaceutical sectors, packaging testing services have become essential for manufacturers.

One of the most significant trends shaping the market is the rise of sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. As companies move towards using biodegradable and recyclable materials, the need for testing to ensure these materials perform under different conditions has increased. This trend presents significant growth opportunities for packaging testing service providers.

Additionally, the expansion of the e-commerce sector, which demands robust packaging solutions for product transportation, is driving the demand for packaging testing services.

Growth Drivers

Stringent Regulatory Compliance: With governments enforcing stricter regulations on packaging materials, especially in the food and pharmaceutical sectors, the demand for packaging testing services is expected to rise.

With governments enforcing stricter regulations on packaging materials, especially in the food and pharmaceutical sectors, the demand for packaging testing services is expected to rise. Growth of E-commerce: The rapid expansion of e-commerce is increasing the need for durable and protective packaging solutions, driving the demand for testing services that ensure the integrity of packaging during transit.

The rapid expansion of e-commerce is increasing the need for durable and protective packaging solutions, driving the demand for testing services that ensure the integrity of packaging during transit. Sustainable Packaging Solutions: As companies adopt eco-friendly and biodegradable packaging, testing services are needed to ensure these materials meet the necessary performance standards, creating growth opportunities in the market.



Key Players in Packaging Testing Services Manufacturers

SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA. Bureau Veritas Eurofins Scientific SE Intertek Group plc TÜV Rheinland Microbac Laboratories, Inc. EMSL Analytical, Inc Nelson Laboratories, LLC ALS Limited Smithers Nefab Group Campden BRI Amcor plc Berry Global Inc The International Paper Company Sealed Air Corporation Smurfit Kappa plc UL Solutions TEKTRONIX, INC Measur Oy

Unlock Comprehensive Market Insights – Explore the Full Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/packaging-testing-services-market

Packaging Testing Services Market Segmentation

By Testing Type:

In terms of testing type, the packaging testing services market is divided into physical, chemical and microbiological.

By Material:

The materials segment in packaging testing services market includes plastics, paper & paperboard, glass, wooden and others.

By End User:

End users in packaging testing services market include food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, cosmetics and personal care, medical devices, chemicals & fertilizers, electric & electronics, automotive, industrial and others.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Central Asia, Russia & Belarus, Balkan & Baltic Countries, Middle East and Africa are covered.

German

Der Markt für Verpackungsprüfdienste wird voraussichtlich von 2024 bis 2034 stetig wachsen, was die zunehmende Bedeutung der Qualitätssicherung bei der Verpackung von Produkten in Branchen wie Lebensmittel und Getränke, Pharmazeutika, Körperpflege und Elektronik widerspiegelt. Da Verbraucher und Regierungen Wert auf Sicherheit, Haltbarkeit und Konformität legen, gewinnen Verpackungsprüfdienste an Bedeutung, um sicherzustellen, dass Produkte die erforderlichen Standards erfüllen.

Das Marktvolumen wird im Jahr 2024 auf 20,2 Milliarden USD geschätzt, mit einer erwarteten durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 5,2 % im nächsten Jahrzehnt, und wird bis 2034 33,5 Milliarden USD erreichen. Regulierungsbehörden weltweit setzen strengere Richtlinien hinsichtlich Verpackungsmaterialien und -leistung durch, insbesondere in Branchen wie der Lebensmittel- und Pharmabranche. Diese Vorschriften zwingen Hersteller dazu, Verpackungsprüfdienste in Anspruch zu nehmen, um die Einhaltung der Vorschriften sicherzustellen und kostspielige Produktrückrufe oder Strafen zu vermeiden.

Auch technologische Fortschritte bei Testgeräten und -methoden tragen zur Marktexpansion bei. Verpackungstests umfassen mittlerweile verschiedene Tests wie Kompression, Fall, Vibration und Umweltsimulationen, um sicherzustellen, dass Produkte verschiedenen Herausforderungen während Transport und Lagerung standhalten. Die Integration von IoT und KI in Testlösungen verbessert die Genauigkeit und Effizienz weiter und führt zu höheren Akzeptanzraten.

Nachhaltigkeit ist ein weiterer wichtiger Trend, der den Markt für Verpackungsprüfdienste beeinflusst. Da Unternehmen zunehmend umweltfreundliche und biologisch abbaubare Verpackungsmaterialien verwenden , besteht ein zunehmender Bedarf, diese Materialien zu testen, um sicherzustellen, dass sie den Leistungsstandards entsprechen. Verpackungsprüfdienste entwickeln sich weiter und umfassen Bewertungen nachhaltiger und recycelter Materialien, was voraussichtlich erhebliche Wachstumschancen schaffen wird.

Treiber und Chancen

Der Haupttreiber für den Markt für Verpackungsprüfdienstleistungen ist der wachsende Bedarf an Produktsicherheit und Qualitätssicherung. Angesichts der zunehmenden behördlichen Kontrolle, insbesondere in Branchen wie der Lebensmittel- und Pharmaindustrie, konzentrieren sich Unternehmen auf Verpackungsprüfungen, um sicherzustellen, dass ihre Produkte den Sicherheitsstandards entsprechen.

Ein weiterer wichtiger Treiber ist das schnelle Wachstum des E-Commerce-Sektors, das zu einer erhöhten Nachfrage nach Verpackungslösungen geführt hat, die Produkte während des Transports schützen können. Verpackungsprüfdienste stellen sicher, dass die Verpackung verschiedenen Belastungen wie Stürzen, Vibrationen und Umweltveränderungen standhält.

Mit dem Aufkommen nachhaltiger Verpackungslösungen ergeben sich neue Marktchancen . Da Unternehmen zunehmend biologisch abbaubare und wiederverwertbare Materialien verwenden, steigt der Bedarf an Tests dieser Materialien, was neue Wachstumschancen für die Verpackungstestdienstleistungsbranche eröffnet.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie

Der Markt für Verpackungsprüfdienste soll von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 5,2 % wachsen.

soll von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 5,2 % wachsen. Die Marktgröße dürfte von 20,2 Milliarden US-Dollar im Jahr 2024 auf 33,5 Milliarden US-Dollar im Jahr 2034 ansteigen .

auf ansteigen . Die wichtigsten Treiber der Marktexpansion sind die Einhaltung gesetzlicher Vorschriften, Produktsicherheit und das Wachstum des E-Commerce.

Die Nachfrage nach nachhaltigen Verpackungslösungen treibt Innovation und Wachstum im Bereich der Verpackungsprüfdienstleistungen voran.

Im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum dürfte es aufgrund der Expansion des Fertigungssektors und der steigenden Nachfrage nach Qualitätskontrolle bei Verpackungen das stärkste Wachstum geben.



„Angesichts des zunehmenden Fokus auf Nachhaltigkeit und strenger Vorschriften wenden sich Unternehmen an Verpackungsprüfdienste, um sicherzustellen, dass ihre Produkte die erforderlichen Standards erfüllen. Der Markt für Verpackungsprüfdienste wird aufgrund von Fortschritten in der Prüftechnologie und der zunehmenden Einführung umweltfreundlicher Verpackungslösungen stetig wachsen“, sagt Ismail Sutaria, leitender Berater für Verpackungen bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Einblicke in Komponenten

Der Markt für Verpackungsprüfdienste umfasst eine breite Palette von Diensten, wie z. B. Materialprüfungen, Verpackungsintegritätsprüfungen und Umweltprüfungen. Bei der Materialprüfung geht es um die Bewertung der Festigkeit, Haltbarkeit und Qualität der Verpackungsmaterialien, während die Verpackungsintegritätsprüfung sicherstellt, dass die Verpackung bei Handhabung und Transport den erforderlichen Schutz bietet.

Umwelttests werden immer beliebter, insbesondere in der Lebensmittel- und Pharmaindustrie, wo Temperatur und Luftfeuchtigkeit die Produktqualität erheblich beeinflussen können. Bei dieser Art von Tests werden verschiedene Umweltbedingungen simuliert, um sicherzustellen, dass die Verpackung äußeren Belastungen standhält und die Produktintegrität gewahrt bleibt.

Die wichtigsten Marktfaktoren für Wachstum, Trends und Chancen

Der Markt für Verpackungsprüfdienste wird in erster Linie durch die steigende Nachfrage nach Qualitätskontrolle und Einhaltung gesetzlicher Vorschriften in verschiedenen Branchen angetrieben. Da weltweit strengere Verpackungsvorschriften eingeführt werden, insbesondere im Lebensmittel- und Pharmasektor, sind Verpackungsprüfdienste für Hersteller unverzichtbar geworden.

Einer der wichtigsten Trends auf dem Markt ist der Aufstieg nachhaltiger und umweltfreundlicher Verpackungslösungen. Da Unternehmen zunehmend biologisch abbaubare und wiederverwertbare Materialien verwenden, ist der Bedarf an Tests gestiegen, um sicherzustellen, dass diese Materialien unter verschiedenen Bedingungen funktionieren. Dieser Trend bietet Anbietern von Verpackungsprüfdiensten erhebliche Wachstumschancen.

Darüber hinaus treibt die Expansion des E-Commerce-Sektors, der robuste Verpackungslösungen für den Produkttransport erfordert, die Nachfrage nach Verpackungsprüfdiensten an.

Wachstumstreiber

Strenge Einhaltung gesetzlicher Vorschriften: Da die Regierungen insbesondere im Lebensmittel- und Pharmasektor strengere Vorschriften für Verpackungsmaterialien durchsetzen, wird erwartet, dass die Nachfrage nach Dienstleistungen im Bereich Verpackungsprüfungen steigen wird.

Da die Regierungen insbesondere im Lebensmittel- und Pharmasektor strengere Vorschriften für Verpackungsmaterialien durchsetzen, wird erwartet, dass die Nachfrage nach Dienstleistungen im Bereich Verpackungsprüfungen steigen wird. Wachstum des E-Commerce: Die schnelle Expansion des E-Commerce erhöht den Bedarf an langlebigen und schützenden Verpackungslösungen und treibt die Nachfrage nach Testdiensten voran, die die Unversehrtheit der Verpackung während des Transports sicherstellen.

Die schnelle Expansion des E-Commerce erhöht den Bedarf an langlebigen und schützenden Verpackungslösungen und treibt die Nachfrage nach Testdiensten voran, die die Unversehrtheit der Verpackung während des Transports sicherstellen. Nachhaltige Verpackungslösungen: Da Unternehmen zunehmend auf umweltfreundliche und biologisch abbaubare Verpackungen umsteigen, sind Testdienstleistungen erforderlich, um sicherzustellen, dass diese Materialien die erforderlichen Leistungsstandards erfüllen, wodurch Wachstumschancen auf dem Markt entstehen.



Wichtige Akteure bei Herstellern von Verpackungsprüfdiensten

SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA. Bureau Veritas Eurofins Scientific SE Intertek Group plc TÜV Rheinland Microbac Laboratories, Inc. EMSL Analytical, Inc Nelson Laboratories, LLC ALS Limited Smithers Nefab-Gruppe Campden BRI Amcor plc Berry Global Inc Die International Paper Company Sealed Air Corporation Smurfit Kappa plc UL-Lösungen TEKTRONIX, INC Measur Oy

Erhalten Sie umfassende Markteinblicke – Sehen Sie sich jetzt den vollständigen Bericht an: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/packaging-testing-services-market

Verpackungsprüfdienste Marktsegmentierung

Nach Testtyp:

Hinsichtlich der Testart ist der Markt für Verpackungsprüfdienste in physikalische, chemische und mikrobiologische Tests unterteilt.

Nach Material:

Das Materialsegment im Markt für Verpackungsprüfdienste umfasst Kunststoffe, Papier und Pappe, Glas, Holz und andere.

Nach Endbenutzer:

Zu den Endverbrauchern auf dem Markt für Verpackungsprüfdienstleistungen zählen Lebensmittel und Getränke, Pharmazeutika, Gesundheitspflege, Kosmetik und Körperpflege, medizinische Geräte, Chemikalien und Düngemittel, Elektrizität und Elektronik, die Automobilindustrie, die Industrie und andere.

Nach Region:

Abgedeckt werden wichtige Länder in Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Ostasien, Südasien und im Pazifik, Westeuropa, Osteuropa, Zentralasien, Russland und Weißrussland, den Balkan- und Baltikumländern, dem Nahen Osten und Afrika.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

