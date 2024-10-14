The Little John Foundation Launches New Website to Support Children in Crisis

New York City, NY, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Little John Foundation is excited to announce the launch of its new website, a comprehensive resource designed to provide critical aid and financial support to children facing medical, emotional, and financial hardships. Established by John and Cynthia Lowry, the foundation is committed to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their circumstances.

Inspired by the legacy of “Little John’s” grandmother, Victoria Lowry, who dedicated her life to helping children, the foundation’s mission is to create a world where every child has access to the care they need. While the foundation currently focuses on New York City, its vision extends globally, aiming to reach children everywhere with the assistance they deserve.

The newly launched website offers a central hub for the foundation’s programs, partnerships, and community involvement opportunities. Through collaborations with leading organizations such as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, NYSPCC, DreamCenterNYC, the American Heart Association, and Save a Child’s Heart, The Little John Foundation is amplifying its reach to provide comprehensive support for children in need.

“Our foundation is driven by compassion, integrity, and an unwavering dedication to the well-being of children,” said John Lowry, co-founder of The Little John Foundation. “We invite everyone to explore our new website and discover how they can join us in making a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families.”

In addition to offering immediate assistance, The Little John Foundation is focused on building a culture of generosity and community service. By instilling values of empathy and compassion, the foundation seeks to inspire the next generation to become proactive and caring citizens.

We encourage you to visit www.littlejohnfoundation.org to learn more about our mission and discover how you can contribute to making a lasting impact. Your support not only honors Victoria Lowry’s legacy but helps us create a brighter future for children and families in need.

About The Little John Foundation

The Little John Foundation is dedicated to providing essential aid and financial care for children in crisis. Founded by John and Cynthia Lowry, the foundation draws inspiration from the legacy of Victoria Lowry and focuses on compassion, community engagement, and ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive.

For more information or to get involved, visit www.littlejohnfoundation.org or contact:

John Lowry

Co-founder, The Little John Foundation

Email: info@littlejohnfoundation.org