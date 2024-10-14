Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 105,673 Ageas shares in the period from 07-10-2024 until 11-10-2024.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
07-10-202421,6761,048,04048.3548.1248.58
08-10-202421,0001,000,30547.6347.1247.96
09-10-202421,1371,020,10548.2647.8248.70
10-10-202421,7301,065,56249.0448.5849.30
11-10-202420,130985,37648.9548.7049.08
Total105,6735,119,38848.4547.1249.30

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 431,134 shares for a total amount of EUR 20,623,682. This corresponds to 0.23% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

