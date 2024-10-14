Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 105,673 Ageas shares in the period from 07-10-2024 until 11-10-2024.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|07-10-2024
|21,676
|1,048,040
|48.35
|48.12
|48.58
|08-10-2024
|21,000
|1,000,305
|47.63
|47.12
|47.96
|09-10-2024
|21,137
|1,020,105
|48.26
|47.82
|48.70
|10-10-2024
|21,730
|1,065,562
|49.04
|48.58
|49.30
|11-10-2024
|20,130
|985,376
|48.95
|48.70
|49.08
|Total
|105,673
|5,119,388
|48.45
|47.12
|49.30
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 431,134 shares for a total amount of EUR 20,623,682. This corresponds to 0.23% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
