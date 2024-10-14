mRNA Cancer Vaccines and Therapeutics Research Report 2024 with Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033: Personalized Medicine and Multivalent mRNA Vaccines Lead the Way

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mRNA Cancer Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mRNA cancer vaccines and therapeutics market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $52.85 billion in 2023 to $61.52 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The mRNA cancer vaccines and therapeutics market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $113.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%.

The growth observed in the historic period can be attributed to several factors, including changing lifestyles impacting healthcare needs, increased funding and investment support in medical research and development, favorable regulatory environments facilitating innovation, the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructures supporting treatment advancements, and the continuous development of new therapeutic pipelines.







In the forecast period, growth can be attributed to promising results from clinical trials, increasing awareness and acceptance of mRNA technology in cancer treatment, significant unmet medical needs, potential for enhanced patient outcomes, and the prospect of off-the-shelf availability of treatments. Major trends anticipated in this period include expanding into new therapeutic areas, leveraging personalized medicine approaches tailored to individual patient profiles, advancements in mRNA delivery systems to optimize effectiveness and safety, development of multivalent mRNA vaccines targeting multiple antigens, and the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in optimizing mRNA design for enhanced therapeutic efficacy.



The increasing prevalence of cancer is set to drive growth in the mRNA cancer vaccine and therapeutic market in the coming years. Cancer encompasses a diverse group of diseases characterized by abnormal cell growth and invasion into healthy tissues, influenced by factors such as sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, and exposure to environmental toxins. mRNA cancer vaccines and therapeutics play a crucial role in cancer treatment by offering personalized and targeted therapies that enhance the immune system's ability to identify and combat cancer cells, thereby improving treatment effectiveness and patient outcomes.



Leading companies in the mRNA cancer vaccine and therapeutics market are focused on developing innovative treatments, particularly mRNA cancer vaccines, aimed at enhancing efficacy and addressing the rising demand for effective cancer therapies. mRNA cancer vaccines utilize messenger RNA to instruct cells to produce specific antigens, stimulating the immune system to recognize and target cancer cells.

For instance, in May 2024, WestGene Biopharma, a China-based biotechnology company, received FDA approval for its investigational new drug application of WGc-043, an mRNA therapeutic cancer vaccine. This development represents a significant advancement in treating advanced EB virus-related cancers, associated with various malignancies such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, NK T-cell lymphoma, and others, along with autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis and lupus.



Major companies operating in the mRNA cancer vaccines and therapeutics market are Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis SA, Sanofi AG, AstraZeneca Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Moderna Therapeutics Inc., BioNTech SE, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Catalent Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., Genentech Inc., Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH, CureVac N.V, Anima Biotech, Argos Therapeutics Inc.



North America was the largest region in the mRNA cancer vaccination and therapeutics market in 2023. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the mRNA cancer vaccines and therapeutics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the mRNA cancer vaccines and therapeutics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

