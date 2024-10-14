Innovations in Acute Migraine Treatment Market Growth Valuation Estimated at USD 4,194.1 Million by 2034 with a 4.5% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global acute migraine treatment market is anticipated to witness robust growth over the next decade, with sales expected to reach USD 4,194.1 million by 2034, up from USD 2,700.7 million in 2024. this growth represents a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034. the market has already seen significant revenue generation, with USD 2.584.4 Billion recorded in 2023.



Market Snapshot

The Acute Migraine Treatment Market is projected to experience significant growth from 2024 to 2034, driven by the increasing prevalence of migraines and the rising demand for effective treatment options. With millions of people worldwide affected by migraines, healthcare providers are focusing on developing and deploying new therapeutic treatments to manage acute episodes.

In 2024, the Acute Migraine Treatment Market is estimated at USD 2,700.7 million, with a CAGR of 4.5%, expected to reach USD 4,194.1 million by 2034. The availability of novel medications, such as CGRP inhibitors, and improvements in drug delivery systems are contributing to the expansion of this market. Growing awareness regarding the management of acute migraine attacks, along with the increasing focus on personalized treatment solutions, is likely to propel demand over the next decade.

Technological advancements in migraine treatment, such as wearable devices that provide neuromodulator, are becoming popular among patients seeking non-invasive treatment options. These technologies offer an alternative to pharmacological interventions, further boosting market growth.

Additionally, the surge in the number of clinical trials and research activities aimed at understanding migraine pathophysiology is creating new opportunities for innovative acute migraine treatments. Government initiatives and funding in migraine research are also expected to play a significant role in driving market expansion.

Acute Migraine Treatment Market: Report Scope Country-wise Insights:

Countries Value CAGR (2024 to 2034) China 4.3% India 4.9% USA 1.3% South Korea 3.4% Canada 2.3% Spain 2.5% Germany 1.3% France 2.2%

Which are Some Prominent Drivers Spearheading Acute Migraine Treatment Market Growth

The surging demand for high-quality drugs and increasing awareness among people regarding the treatment and prevention of migraine are projected to bolster the sales of acute migraine treatment options. The rising consumption of alcohol, increasing smoking habits, and surging work pressure are some of the other factors that are anticipated to augur well for the global market.

As per the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), around 85.6% of people between the age group of 18 years and above reported that they drank alcohol at some point in their life, while nearly 69.5% mentioned that they consumed alcohol in the past year. These numbers are expected to grow at a fast pace in the upcoming years, thereby driving growth in this market.

What are the Challenges Faced by the Acute Migraine Treatment Industry?

As the majority of the drugs are still under development, only a handful of them is available for consumption. Various side effects associated with the available drugs, such as dizziness, shortness of breath, nausea, and chest pressure may hinder the global acute migraine treatment market growth in future years.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The Acute Migraine Treatment Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2034.

is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2034. The market size is expected to increase from USD 2,700.7 million in 2024 to USD 4,194.1 million by 2034 .

to . Rising prevalence of acute migraines is driving demand for effective and fast-acting treatment solutions.

Technological advancements in neuromodulation devices and personalized medicine are creating new opportunities in the market.

North America holds the largest market share, but emerging markets in Asia-Pacific are expected to witness the fastest growth.



“The growing incidence of migraines globally, coupled with advancements in personalized medicine and emerging non-invasive treatments, is transforming the Acute Migraine Treatment Market. The next decade will see a shift toward more patient-centered therapies and new drug delivery technologies that enhance treatment efficacy and patient outcomes.” Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Drivers and Opportunities

The Acute Migraine Treatment Market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of migraines worldwide. As more individuals experience acute migraine episodes, the demand for fast-acting and effective treatments continues to rise. Innovative drugs such as gepants and triptans, which provide rapid relief from migraines, are expected to further drive market demand.

Opportunities lie in the development of personalized treatment approaches, focusing on patient-specific triggers and symptoms. Advances in biologic therapies, particularly monoclonal antibodies targeting CGRP, are expanding treatment options and opening new avenues for growth. Additionally, the increasing adoption of telemedicine and online consultations allows easier access to migraine treatments, especially in remote areas.

Browse the Complete Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/acute-migraine-treatment-market

Component Insights

The Acute Migraine Treatment Market comprises various components, including pharmaceuticals, biologics, and devices. Pharmaceuticals, such as triptans and NSAIDs, remain the dominant segment in terms of revenue. However, biologics, particularly CGRP inhibitors, are rapidly gaining traction due to their effectiveness in preventing and managing acute migraine attacks.

Non-invasive neuromodulation devices, which offer a drug-free alternative for patients seeking relief from acute migraines, are also expected to see increased adoption during the forecast period.

Who is the Biggest Vendor of Acute Migraine Treatment Market in the World?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is the largest vendor in the global Acute Migraine Treatment Market, offering a range of migraine treatments, including its popular CGRP inhibitor, Ajovy. The company’s strong research and development pipeline, coupled with its global distribution network, has positioned it as a leader in the acute migraine treatment space.

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

The rising global incidence of migraines is the primary driver of the Acute Migraine Treatment Market. According to the World Health Organization, migraines are among the most common neurological disorders, affecting over one billion people globally. As awareness around migraines increases, more individuals are seeking medical intervention to manage acute episodes, driving demand for pharmaceutical and non-invasive treatments.

Key trends in the market include the increasing use of biologics, such as CGRP inhibitors, and neuromodulation devices that offer non-drug treatment options. Moreover, the development of digital therapeutics, allowing patients to manage migraines through mobile applications and wearable devices, is emerging as a significant opportunity for market players.

Growth Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Migraines: Increasing awareness and diagnosis of migraines are driving the demand for acute treatment options globally.

Advancements in Biologics: The development of CGRP inhibitors and other biologic therapies is significantly expanding the treatment landscape for acute migraines.

Technological Innovations: Neuromodulation devices and digital therapeutics are offering new, non-pharmacological options for migraine sufferers, leading to increased market growth.

Increased Access to Telemedicine: The growing adoption of telemedicine and online healthcare services is making it easier for patients to access acute migraine treatments, particularly in underserved areas.

Competitive Landscape



Market players in the acute migraine treatment industry are employing various strategic initiatives to strengthen their market presence and capture a larger share of the business. These strategies include focusing on product differentiation through the development of innovative features, conducting comprehensive clinical trials, and seeking collaborations and partnerships. By working with strategic partners, companies aim to broaden their product portfolios and expand their global market reach.

Recent Developments in the Acute Migraine Treatment Market

Teva : In April 2024, Teva announced successful results from a Phase 3 clinical trial conducted in China, confirming the safety and efficacy of AJOVY in preventing migraines. The study showed a substantial reduction in migraine days, meeting all primary and secondary endpoints. Furthermore, findings from the PEARL study suggested that pausing AJOVY treatment may result in increased monthly migraine days upon restarting, which questions current treatment pause practices.

: In April 2024, Teva announced successful results from a Phase 3 clinical trial conducted in China, confirming the safety and efficacy of AJOVY in preventing migraines. The study showed a substantial reduction in migraine days, meeting all primary and secondary endpoints. Furthermore, findings from the PEARL study suggested that pausing AJOVY treatment may result in increased monthly migraine days upon restarting, which questions current treatment pause practices. Eli Lilly: In December 2023, Eli Lilly signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Organon for its migraine medications, Emgality (galcanezumab) and RAYVOW (lasmiditan), in Europe. The collaboration is designed to improve access to these migraine treatments across European markets, strengthening Eli Lilly’s footprint in the region.

This approach to competition in the acute migraine treatment market emphasizes innovation, partnerships, and clinical trial data, which are crucial for maintaining market leadership and addressing the rising demand for migraine solutions worldwide.

Key Players of Acute Migraine Treatment Market

Teva Pharmaceutical Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Johnson and Johnson Amgen AstraZeneca Pfizer Inc. Merck & Co. Novartis AG Eli Lilly and Company



Key Segments of Acute Migraine Treatment Market

By Drug:

In terms of drug, the industry is divided into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), triptans, dihydroergotamine, nonspecific migraine medications and analgesics.

By Distribution Channel:

In terms of distribution channel, the industry is segregated into hospitals pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores and e-commerce.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia and Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

Old Source: Acute Migraine Treatment Market Is Set to Expand at A CAGR Of 4.9% To Reach USD 8.6 Billion During the Year 2022-2032

Author By



Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Healthcare Domain:

The global venous ulcer treatment market is expected to be valued at USD 2.96 billion in 2023 and is projected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033.

The global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market is expected to witness staggering growth, registering an 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2022 to 2029).

The global long term post-acute care software market was valued at around USD 3,895.56 Million at the end of 2021.

According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the global migraine nasal spray market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0%.

The global Migraine Treatment Market is expected to garner a market value of USD 3.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of USD 4.74 Billion by registering a CAGR of 4% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

The global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market is expected to witness staggering growth, registering an 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2022 to 2029).

Deep brain stimulator market analysis predicts that the industry size is expected to change from USD 1308.0 million to USD 2772.1 million from 2024 to 2034.

Global wheelchair Market sales reached USD 7018.3 million in 2024. Forecasts suggest the wheelchair market is likely to achieve a 3.4% growth rate and USD 9,804.9 million in value by 2034.

The global medical robot market growth is poised to garner a 12.9% CAGR through 2034. The global medical robot market size is set to reach a valuation of USD 38701.5 million in 2034.

The clinical trial biorepository & archiving solution market is expected to generate USD 4,877.7 million in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 13.7 billion by 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centres in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

GERMAN

Für den weltweiten Markt für die Behandlung akuter Migräne wird im Laufe des nächsten Jahrzehnts ein starkes Wachstum erwartet. Die Umsätze dürften von 2.700,7 Millionen USD im Jahr 2024 auf 4.194,1 Millionen USD im Jahr 2034 ansteigen . Dieses Wachstum entspricht einer prognostizierten durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 4,5 % während des Prognosezeitraums von 2024 bis 2034. Der Markt hat bereits erhebliche Umsatzgenerierungen verzeichnet: Im Jahr 2023 wurden 2.584,4 Milliarden USD verzeichnet.

Marktübersicht

Der Markt für die Behandlung akuter Migräne wird voraussichtlich von 2024 bis 2034 ein signifikantes Wachstum verzeichnen, das auf die zunehmende Verbreitung von Migräne und die steigende Nachfrage nach wirksamen Behandlungsmöglichkeiten zurückzuführen ist. Da weltweit Millionen von Menschen von Migräne betroffen sind, konzentrieren sich Gesundheitsdienstleister auf die Entwicklung und Bereitstellung neuer therapeutischer Behandlungen zur Behandlung akuter Episoden.

Im Jahr 2024 wird der Markt für die Behandlung akuter Migräne auf 2.700,7 Millionen USD geschätzt, mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 4,5 %, und soll bis 2034 4.194,1 Millionen USD erreichen. Die Verfügbarkeit neuartiger Medikamente wie CGRP-Hemmer und Verbesserungen bei Arzneimittelverabreichungssystemen tragen zur Expansion dieses Marktes bei. Das wachsende Bewusstsein für die Behandlung akuter Migräneanfälle sowie der zunehmende Fokus auf personalisierte Behandlungslösungen werden die Nachfrage im nächsten Jahrzehnt wahrscheinlich ankurbeln.

Technologische Fortschritte in der Migränebehandlung, wie tragbare Geräte mit Neuromodulatoren, erfreuen sich bei Patienten, die nach nichtinvasiven Behandlungsmöglichkeiten suchen, zunehmender Beliebtheit. Diese Technologien bieten eine Alternative zu pharmakologischen Eingriffen und kurbeln das Marktwachstum weiter an.

Darüber hinaus schafft die steigende Zahl klinischer Studien und Forschungsaktivitäten, die auf die Erforschung der Pathophysiologie der Migräne abzielen, neue Möglichkeiten für innovative Behandlungen akuter Migräne. Auch staatliche Initiativen und Fördermittel für die Migräneforschung dürften eine wichtige Rolle bei der Marktexpansion spielen.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie

Der Markt für die Behandlung akuter Migräne soll von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 4,5 % wachsen.

soll von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 4,5 % wachsen. Die Marktgröße soll von 2.700,7 Millionen US-Dollar im Jahr 2024 auf 4.194,1 Millionen US-Dollar im Jahr 2034 steigen .

auf steigen . Aufgrund der zunehmenden Häufigkeit akuter Migräne steigt die Nachfrage nach effektiven und schnell wirkenden Behandlungslösungen.

Technologische Fortschritte bei Neuromodulationsgeräten und personalisierter Medizin schaffen neue Chancen auf dem Markt.

Der größte Marktanteil liegt in Nordamerika, das schnellste Wachstum dürfte jedoch in den Schwellenmärkten im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum zu verzeichnen sein.



„Die weltweit steigende Zahl an Migränefällen, gepaart mit Fortschritten in der personalisierten Medizin und neuen nicht-invasiven Behandlungen, verändern den Markt für die Behandlung akuter Migräne. Im nächsten Jahrzehnt werden wir einen Wandel hin zu patientenzentrierteren Therapien und neuen Arzneimittelverabreichungstechnologien erleben, die die Wirksamkeit der Behandlung und die Behandlungsergebnisse verbessern“, sagtSabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Treiber und Chancen

Der Markt für die Behandlung akuter Migräne wird vor allem durch die weltweit steigende Verbreitung von Migräne angetrieben. Da immer mehr Menschen akute Migräneanfälle erleiden, steigt die Nachfrage nach schnell wirkenden und effektiven Behandlungen weiter an. Innovative Medikamente wie Gepants und Triptane, die Migräne schnell lindern, dürften die Marktnachfrage weiter ankurbeln.

Chancen liegen in der Entwicklung personalisierter Behandlungsansätze, die sich auf patientenspezifische Auslöser und Symptome konzentrieren. Fortschritte bei biologischen Therapien, insbesondere bei monoklonalen Antikörpern gegen CGRP, erweitern die Behandlungsmöglichkeiten und eröffnen neue Wachstumschancen. Darüber hinaus ermöglicht die zunehmende Nutzung von Telemedizin und Online-Konsultationen einen einfacheren Zugang zu Migränebehandlungen, insbesondere in abgelegenen Gebieten.

Einblicke in Komponenten

Der Markt für die Behandlung akuter Migräne umfasst verschiedene Komponenten, darunter Arzneimittel, Biologika und Geräte. Arzneimittel wie Triptane und NSAIDs bleiben umsatzbezogen das dominierende Segment. Biologika, insbesondere CGRP-Hemmer, gewinnen jedoch aufgrund ihrer Wirksamkeit bei der Vorbeugung und Behandlung akuter Migräneanfälle schnell an Bedeutung.

Auch nicht-invasive Neuromodulationsgeräte, die eine medikamentenfreie Alternative für Patienten mit akuter Migräne bieten, werden im Prognosezeitraum voraussichtlich stärker eingesetzt werden.

Wer ist der weltweit größte Anbieter auf dem Markt für die Behandlung akuter Migräne?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ist der größte Anbieter auf dem globalen Markt für die Behandlung akuter Migräne und bietet eine Reihe von Migränebehandlungen an, darunter auch den beliebten CGRP-Hemmer Ajovy. Die starke Forschungs- und Entwicklungspipeline des Unternehmens sowie sein globales Vertriebsnetz haben es zu einem führenden Unternehmen im Bereich der Behandlung akuter Migräne gemacht.

Die wichtigsten Marktfaktoren für Wachstum, Trends und Chancen

Die weltweit steigende Zahl von Migräneanfällen ist der Haupttreiber des Marktes für akute Migränebehandlungen. Laut der Weltgesundheitsorganisation gehört Migräne zu den häufigsten neurologischen Erkrankungen und betrifft weltweit über eine Milliarde Menschen. Da das Bewusstsein für Migräne zunimmt, suchen immer mehr Menschen medizinische Hilfe zur Behandlung akuter Anfälle, was die Nachfrage nach pharmazeutischen und nicht-invasiven Behandlungen steigert.

Zu den wichtigsten Trends auf dem Markt gehören der zunehmende Einsatz von Biologika wie CGRP-Hemmern und Neuromodulationsgeräten, die nichtmedikamentöse Behandlungsmöglichkeiten bieten. Darüber hinaus bietet die Entwicklung digitaler Therapeutika, mit denen Patienten Migräne über mobile Anwendungen und tragbare Geräte bewältigen können, eine große Chance für Marktteilnehmer.

Wachstumstreiber

Steigende Prävalenz von Migräne: Das zunehmende Bewusstsein und die Diagnose von Migräne treiben die Nachfrage nach akuten Behandlungsmöglichkeiten weltweit voran.

Fortschritte bei Biologika: Die Entwicklung von CGRP-Hemmern und anderen biologischen Therapien erweitert das Behandlungsspektrum für akute Migräne erheblich.

Technologische Innovationen: Neuromodulationsgeräte und digitale Therapeutika bieten Migränepatienten neue, nicht-pharmakologische Optionen und führen so zu einem verstärkten Marktwachstum.

Verbesserter Zugang zur Telemedizin: Die zunehmende Nutzung von Telemedizin und Online-Gesundheitsdiensten erleichtert Patienten den Zugang zu Behandlungen für akute Migräne, insbesondere in unterversorgten Gebieten.

Wettbewerbsumfeld



Marktteilnehmer in der Branche der Behandlung akuter Migräne ergreifen verschiedene strategische Initiativen, um ihre Marktpräsenz zu stärken und einen größeren Marktanteil zu gewinnen. Zu diesen Strategien gehört die Konzentration auf die Produktdifferenzierung durch die Entwicklung innovativer Funktionen, die Durchführung umfassender klinischer Studien und die Suche nach Kooperationen und Partnerschaften. Durch die Zusammenarbeit mit strategischen Partnern wollen Unternehmen ihr Produktportfolio erweitern und ihre globale Marktreichweite ausbauen.

Aktuelle Entwicklungen auf dem Markt für die Behandlung akuter Migräne

Teva : Im April 2024 gab Teva erfolgreiche Ergebnisse einer in China durchgeführten klinischen Phase-3-Studie bekannt, die die Sicherheit und Wirksamkeit von AJOVY bei der Vorbeugung von Migräne bestätigte. Die Studie zeigte eine deutliche Reduzierung der Migränetage und erreichte alle primären und sekundären Endpunkte. Darüber hinaus deuten die Ergebnisse der PEARL-Studie darauf hin, dass eine Unterbrechung der AJOVY-Behandlung bei Wiederaufnahme zu einer Erhöhung der monatlichen Migränetage führen kann, was die derzeitige Praxis der Behandlungsunterbrechung in Frage stellt.

: Im April 2024 gab Teva erfolgreiche Ergebnisse einer in China durchgeführten klinischen Phase-3-Studie bekannt, die die Sicherheit und Wirksamkeit von AJOVY bei der Vorbeugung von Migräne bestätigte. Die Studie zeigte eine deutliche Reduzierung der Migränetage und erreichte alle primären und sekundären Endpunkte. Darüber hinaus deuten die Ergebnisse der PEARL-Studie darauf hin, dass eine Unterbrechung der AJOVY-Behandlung bei Wiederaufnahme zu einer Erhöhung der monatlichen Migränetage führen kann, was die derzeitige Praxis der Behandlungsunterbrechung in Frage stellt. Eli Lilly : Im Dezember 2023 unterzeichnete Eli Lilly einen exklusiven Vertriebsvertrag mit Organon für seine Migränemedikamente Emgality (Galcanezumab) und RAYVOW (Lasmiditan) in Europa. Die Zusammenarbeit soll den Zugang zu diesen Migränebehandlungen auf den europäischen Märkten verbessern und Eli Lillys Präsenz in der Region stärken.

Dieser Wettbewerbsansatz im Markt für die Behandlung akuter Migräne legt den Schwerpunkt auf Innovation, Partnerschaften und Daten aus klinischen Studien. Diese sind von entscheidender Bedeutung, um die Marktführerschaft zu behaupten und der weltweit steigenden Nachfrage nach Migränelösungen gerecht zu werden.

Hauptakteure des Marktes für die Behandlung akuter Migräne