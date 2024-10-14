PickleJar and Thompson Square Announce New Fan Club Experience

The Official Fan Club Will Bring Fans Closer to Thompson Square, Delivering an All-New Fan Experience With the “Get on the Bus” Campaign



HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PickleJar Entertainment Group, (OTCMKTS: PKLE), a leading Texas-based music and entertainment software company, today announced the launch of the all-new fan membership club in partnership with GRAMMY®-nominated duo, Thompson Square. The Official Thompson Square Fan Club offers access to exclusive content, official merchandise discounts, unforgettable performance-day experiences, and members-only events.

As part of the previously announced Roots Tour and “Get on the Bus” campaign collaboration for digital development and commercial activities, Thompson Square partnered with PickleJar to design, build, and operate the Fan Club platform. Created around PickleJar’s App-as-a-Service technology to drive long-term loyalty and grow lifetime value, fans will get closer to the artist than ever before.

"Fan loyalty is all about empowering musicians and consumer brands to power a lifetime of meaningful engagement with fans at every level," says Kristian Barowsky, president, and co-founder of PickleJar. "Creating new opportunities to connect superfans with new experiences and more meaningful entertainment brings together the artist’s community in powerful ways.”

The immersive membership platform includes two phases of rollout starting with the website ThompsonSquareFanClub.com, with the second phase to include a co-branded app for the band. Benefits will include experiences with artists, ambassadors, clubs, and personalities. Members will also receive exclusive content, ability to upload a selfie to “Get on the Bus”, get access to exclusive merchandise, and redeem virtual and in-person meet and greets. In addition, there will be traditional fan membership benefits as well such as early access to tickets.

"By including PickleJar’s dynamic fan club tools as well as the promotion reach, we're getting the opportunity to engage our fans and take back control of how we connect with them directly. We hope to show artists looking for innovative ways to meet the challenges of launching new music and owning their fan base in the changing landscape of digital music, need to look no further than PickleJar," explained Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square.

PickleJar’s FanVivo division, which leverages rich consumer insights to co-design, build and operate omni-channel marketing programs, aims to roll out this Fan Club service model later this year with additional Artist, Label and Venue partners.

ABOUT PICKLEJAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC. (OTCMKTS: PKLE)

PickleJar, a US-based technology company, unlocks the potential of shared entertainment experiences through an integrated suite of software and services designed to inspire human creativity and enrich lives. Developed for the era of social commerce, we continuously work to advance tools to unify the touchpoints of Fan engagement with emerging Artists, mid-sized venues, and global brands. By embedding secure payment technology, data intelligence and content distribution, PickleJar’s innovative Artist promotion programs, Venue Managed Services and wide range of mobile apps create a 360° view of how Fans and Patrons connect with the music and moments that matter most.

For more information, please visit www.picklejar.com.

Follow PickleJar on our social channels: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company’s need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company’s products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as “may,” “will,” “can” “anticipate,” “assume,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “seek,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “point to,” “project,” “predict,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “potential,” and other similar words and expressions of the future. PickleJar expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs, and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of PickleJar with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, PickleJar actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, or planned. Considering these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. PickleJar undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of added information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting PickleJar (PKLE), please refer to PickleJar recent OTC Markets: Trading and Securities filings, which are available at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PKLE/overview.

Anna Benson

3372077103

anna@picklejar.com

Attachment