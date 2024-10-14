Bybit Elevates WSOT Rewards Experience with Fiat x WSOT Challenge

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce a new World Series of Trading (WSOT) side challenge with two new prize pools for fiat users. In addition to the 10,000,000 USDT total prize pool of WOST 2024, new joiners and traders of Bybit Fiat can now sign up to divide up rewards up to 28,800 USDT.



From now to Nov. 4, 10AM UTC, Bybit users may register for one or both of the following challenges:

Event 1: Beginner Fiat Deposit

Bybit is giving away 20,000 USDT to new users of its fiat offerings. The first 2,000 users who make a first-time deposit of at least $100 via Bybit’s One-Click Pay, P2P, or Fiat Deposit will be rewarded with a bonus 10 USDT.

Event 2: Fiat Trading Competition

Users may also step up their game in the Fiat Trading Competition to turn their trading skills into bonuses. Based on performance, the top 50 traders will share a 8,800 USDT prize pool.

“Whether you are a sole trader or a squad member, WSOT 2024 promises to create a rewarding experience for crypto enthusiasts and for the Bybit community. Bybit is devoted to its mission to craft a rewarding, exciting, and community-first platform and WSOT 2024 marks the perfect occasion to level up our rewards. We encourage users to diversify their investments and balance their assets across products, and this is a great opportunity to try out fiat and test your trading skills,” said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit.

This year’s WSOT offers multiple bonus tracks for participants to maximize their chance at rewards, including traders and depositors of Bybit who are not competing in the WSOT main event. From trading tasks, lucky draws, to livestreaming with airdrops, there is not a dull moment throughout the WSOT 2024 season. The longest-running and largest trading competition of its kind, Bybit’s WSOT has evolved from a community event to a benchmark for trading excellence since 2020.

Check out the Fiat x WSOT Challenge event page for details and terms and conditions.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #WSOT2024

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

