Gryphon Healthcare Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy Law Firm is investigating claims on behalf of all individuals whose personal and confidential information was compromised in the data breach involving Gryphon Healthcare. To join the class action lawsuit, visit our site HERE.



On August 13, 2024, Gryphon Healthcare, LLC (“Gryphon Healthcare”), detected suspicious activity, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, Gryphon Healthcare determined that cybercriminals gained unauthorized access to Gryphon Healthcare’s data files. The investigation further determined that, through this unauthorized infiltration, cybercriminals potentially accessed and acquired files containing the sensitive personal information of 393,358 individuals. The information exposed in the data breach includes, but is not limited to:

Names

Social Security numbers

Dates of birth

Addresses

Medical/treatment information

Health insurance information

If you received notice of the data breach or if your personal information was compromised in the breach, please visit our site HERE. Murphy Law Firm is evaluating legal options, including a potential class action lawsuit, to recover damages on behalf of individuals who were affected by the data breach.

As a result of the data breach, these individuals’ personal and highly sensitive information may be in the hands of cybercriminals who can place the information for sale on the dark web or use the information to perpetrate identity theft.

To join a class action lawsuit, click HERE

Murphy Law Firm specializes in data breach class actions, consumer class actions, and federal securities class actions. The firm has extensive experience in securing highly favorable recoveries for its clients.

Contact:

Murphy Law Firm

abm@murphylegalfirm.com